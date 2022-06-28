Twitter, on the way to becoming the “SuperApp” that Elon Musk wants

- Advertisement -

Faced with the ever closer possibility that Elon Musk ends up buying and directing Twitter, the entrepreneur and CEO of Tesla or Space X would already have outlined a plan with the changes that would be applied to the social network, with the aim of profoundly transforming it. The two main guidelines of it would be aimed at mitigating hateful behavior and expanding the capabilities of a platform to transform it into a “SuperApp”.

A “SuperApp” is that platform that brings together functions that different applications can offer: social network, instant messaging, chat, online store, payment platform and money transfer…

Both aspirations have been known thanks to a virtual meeting held with Musk and Twitter workers, during which he outlined the most relevant aspects of his vision for the future of Twitter.

Regarding freedom of expression, Musk defended the possibility that everyone on Twitter can say what they want even if with the sole limit that said content is harmful.

In this sense, the path that Twitter itself is already working on could be explored, which last week showed the appearance and operation of a widget that would appear if the social network detects that the message that the user is about to publish shows signs of messages aggression, hate or cyberbullying. It would be a pop up that would request the user reconsider posting such content.

With the tests carried out by Twitter, about 70% of the users who were shown this notice ignored it and published it anyway, there was 1% who published an even more offensive message. In exchange, 13% modified it although without lowering the offensive mood, 8% softened the content and finally 9% decided not to publish said tweet.

As for the versatility that Twitter is capable of, its aspiring CEO is looking to make it profitable again. It already was during the 2018-2020 period, but with the start of the pandemic it lost its trajectory and returned to red numbers. To achieve it again, a strategy would evolve it until it became a super-application in the style of what WeChat represents in China, a multifunction platform capable of bringing together features of instant messaging, social network, online store, chat, payment platform…

This type of strategy has not yet achieved success outside of China, where it is more common to trust multiple functions to a single platform that brings together different services to the point of taking the place of even specialized or single-purpose apps. In some cases, it even becomes an ecosystem that hosts all (or a large part) of the activities, interactions and transactions of users.

To reach that position, Twitter would have spent some years making purchases of platforms that it is gradually integrating into its own ecosystem, something that Musk would seek to promote. The best known would be:

-Communities: Twitter communities are a similar tool to Reddit’s thematic forums, with country-specific groups.

-Revue: Specialized in newsletters, rival of Substack and already integrated into Twitter.

-Spaces: Live audio chat rooms, sprung up in the shadow of Clubhouse, and also up and running on Twitter

-Threader: Bot capable of displaying tweet threads by grouping and reformatting them, in a format similar to an article.

But others, which have already been acquired by Twitter and which could be integrated as new functions and features in a not too long term, are:

-Breaker: Podcasting platform that, although it was not acquired by Twitter, its entire staff was hired:

–Sphere: Thematic chat platform.

-Quill: Chat platform capable of displaying threads separately in an independent stream.