OnePlus 8 series, there is the stable OxygenOS 13 with Android 13

OnePlus seems to be the only company capable of keeping up with Samsung on Android 13. The OxygenOS 13, built on the basis of the latest version of the green robot, travels towards the smartphones in the range at an interesting pace, and even anticipate the announcements from the same company based in Shenzhen. Take the case of the OnePlus 8 series: no official community thread, yet several users have reported the arrival of the UI in a stable version.

The firmware is marked with abbreviation F.13, the rollout is taking place in Asia, predominantly in India judging by the reports. In a matter of a few days or maybe a few weeks, he’ll complete the tour of the gods OnePlus 8, 8 Pro and 8T active in the world. Let’s mention them first because they have also been marketed in our area, but OnePlus 9R, 9RT and 10R are also in the game and they are sharing the firmware rollout with the former, while for the OnePlus 9 the distribution had already been started a week ago.

OnePlus 8 72.9 x 160.2 x 8mm

6.55 inches – 2400x1080px OnePlus 8T 74.1 x 160.7 x 8.4mm

6.55 inches – 2400x1080px OnePlus 8 Pro 74.35 x 165.3 x 8.5 mm

6.78 inches – 3168×1440 px

The build weighs about 5GB and contains the patches Android Security’s October. As usual in these cases, the scope of the rollout will be increased once the company is satisfied that the devices with the new firmware have not experienced serious or unexpected problems. Below is the OxygenOS 13 changelog for OnePlus 10 Pro: most of the news (if not all) should be shared with the previous generation products.

Aquamorphic Introduced the colors of the Aquamorphic Design theme for better visual comfort Applying Aquamorphic Design to animations, to make them look more natural World clock widget available for Home screen to get time in different time zones New for Quantum Animation Engine 4.0 with new function that recognizes habits, complex gestures and provides optimized interactions Introducing “real” physical movements to animations to feel more natural Optimization of fonts to increase readability Enhanced feature illustrations with new multicultural and inclusive elements

Efficiency Meeting Assistant to improve connectivity Introduction of large folders on the home screen Introduction of controls for media playback and optimization of the experience in the Quick Settings New markup tools for editing screenshots Introducing Sidebar Toolbox: You can open a floating window on apps to streamline your operations OnePlus Shelf optimization: a swipe down on Home opens Shelf by default

Interconnections Optimized earphone connectivity for a smoother experience

Personalization Optimization of Bitmoji (OnePlus avatars, ed) to have more animations for the Always on Display Enhanced Insight Always on Display: New settings for a more customizable Always on Optimized Always on Display: New editing tools and colors

Security and privacy Automatic pixelization for chat screenshots: the system automatically identifies and “obscures” the profile pictures and names of those who write in the chat to protect privacy Periodic deletion of the data contained in the clipboard (coming from the Copy, ed) Optimized private vault: Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) is used to encrypt all files

Digital Health and Wellbeing Added Kid Space, which introduces limits on phone use, ambient light reminders, and eye protection features

Performance Added Dynamic Computing Engine to improve system speed, stability, battery life and user experience Optimization of Dolby Sound effects

Gaming Updates to HyperBoost GPA 4.0 to stabilize frame rate and balance performance and power consumption.



To install OxygenOS 13 you must have at least 30% of residual charge and 5 GB of free storage.

(updated November 16, 2022, 02:05 am)