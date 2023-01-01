Google Chat, the “Do Not Disturb” option is coming soon

Google announces that very soon it will introduce a new function within Google Chat, which could prove to be very useful for those who are used to using the service for work and perhaps need more control over notifications and the application’s operating period. This is a known and widely used feature in other services ie the ability to activate a “Do Not Disturb” program both on the web and on mobile.

Once this is definitively active, it will allow you not only to create a personalized profile but also to create different programs at distinct times and quickly activate/deactivate them as needed, by acting directly from the settings section.

Google points out that the function could prove to be very useful for those who work, for example in setting a period of stop to activities during the normal lunch break, or even to silence everything during the weekend, while away from the workplace . Here is an animation shared by Google on its official page, which shows us what the option looks like in a web view.

The ability to activate a Do Not Disturb schedule in Google Chat will be implemented in the coming weeks and will initially be available via the web, while on mobile it will only follow. As for the supported accounts, practically everyone will be able to enjoy them, therefore both personal Google and Google Workspace and also the previous ones of G Suite Basic and Business.

Before closing, we remind you that at the end of October Google introduced new advanced search functions both in Google Chat and in Gmail. What is the goal of the news in Chat? Facilitate the display of the most suitable chats whether it is a message or a specific file.