OnePlus 8, 8 Pro and 8T, the time has come for Android 12: the first beta released

OnePlus 10 Pro has already been a reality for more than a month, but the technical data sheet is not enough to carve out a relevant space in the war of flagships: it is also necessary to ensure timely and continuous software support over time. OnePlus 8, 8 Pro And 8Tthe top of the range of the company launched in 2020, today they begin their journey towards stable Android 12.

As emerges from the official Community forum, in fact, OnePlus has just inaugurated the open beta releasing the first version of OxygenOS 12 for the three smartphones mentioned based on the latest version of the green robot. This is a major update, and as such is therefore full of news, which you can read in detail in the changelog shown in full below. The package also includes update of security patches in February 2022.

To download the beta of OxygenOS 12, just follow the link in SOURCE for OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro, and the one in VIA for OnePlus 8T respectively. As usual, this is a procedure to be performed with awareness, taking into account that these are preliminary and unstable versions of the operating system, and that they could therefore present assorted problems and bugs.

CHANGELOG

System Optimized desktop icons with improved textures, using a design inspired by brand new materials and blending lights and layers

Dark mode Dark mode now supports three adjustable levels, providing a more personalized and comfortable user experience

Shelf New additional style options for tabs, making data content easier to read Addition of the Headphone Control Board with one-click adjustment of the Bluetooth Headset Added access to OnePlus Scout in Shelf, which allows you to search for more content on your phone, including apps, settings, media, etc. Adding the newly added OnePlus Watch Card in Shelf, to easily take a look at your health stats

Balance between work and private life Work Life Balance feature is now available to all users, allowing you to easily switch between Work and Life mode via quick settings WLB 2.0 now supports automatic switching of Work / Life mode based on specific locations, Wi-Fi network and time, also offering custom app notification profiles

Tunnel Gallery now lets you switch between layouts with a gesture (two-finger pinch), intelligently recognizing the best quality images and cropping the thumbnail based on the content, making the gallery layout more enjoyable

AOD Canvas AOD Canvas brings you different new styles of lines and colors, for a more personalized lock screen experience with inspiring images Added new brushes and strokes and support for color adjustment Optimized software algorithm and improved facial recognition to better identify the features and skin color of different figures



