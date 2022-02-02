Search here...
TWRP and OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro, official “marriage”. It also arrives for Nokia 2.2 and others

By: Abraham

There TWRP 3.6.0 released last November it gains support for some smartphones and tablets including OnePlus 8 and its Pro variant, strangely until yesterday out of the list of products that could access the world of modding from the main door. The two top of the OnePlus range of April 2020 had to settle for an unofficial release of the well-known custom recovery, but now the team that takes care of its development has remedied the short circuit.

The list of TWRP supported products got rich like this:

  • OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro
  • Nokia 2.2
  • Motorola Moto G9 (G9 Power was already supported)
  • Samsung Galaxy J4 Plus
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab 3 Lite 7.0, variant with Marvell PXA986 chip

For OnePlus products, installing TWRP custom recovery is a more immediate process than for Galaxy, where you have to unlock the bootloader and switch to Odin: just flash the recovery through fastboot mode, without touching the bootloader, and the game is practically done.

You can download the TWRP official for each of the devices above and for all others supported through the link in SOURCE.

  • OnePlus 8 Pro is available online from Evoluxion to 500 Euros or from Amazon to 721 euros. The value for money is discreet and there are 4 best models.
  • OnePlus 8 is available online from Amazon Marketplace at 437 euros or from Amazon to 672 euros.

Available on: 8 Pro for 772 euros and OnePlus 8 for 414 euros.

