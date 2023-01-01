Redmi Note 12, the range could arrive in Europe as early as next month

- Advertisement -

It seems that the Redmi Note 12 range will arrive in Europe by December or January at the latest: claims the leaker Mukul Sharma on Twitter. The leaker says mass production of the device has already started in several Asian and European regions. For completeness, we add that for India the launch should instead take place during the month of February.

The Redmi Note 12 were presented at the end of last month in China: they are “cheap but premium” products, if you will – how else to define a smartphone that costs the equivalent of €165 and has a 120Hz OLED FHD+ display? Or a Pro Plus for just over €330 that adds a 200MP main camera and 210W fast charging?

The models are mainly three – “basic”, Pro and Pro Plus, but there are two special editions that bring the overall count to five. Let’s recap the main specifications:

REDMI NOTE 12

OLED 6.67″ 2400×1080, 1200nit, 120Hz refresh rate (60/90/120Hz), 4,500,000:1, DCI-P3, 240Hz touch sampling mobile platform: Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1

MIUI 13 cameras: front: 8MP, F/2, 1.12um rear: 48MP main, 0.8um 4-in-1 1.6um 2MP, f/2.4, 1.75um

165x88x76.21×7.98mm for 188g price: 4/128GB: ​ 1,199 yuan, approximately 165 euros 6/128GB: ​1,299 yuan, approximately 176 euros 8/128GB: ​1,499 yuan, approximately 203 euros 8/256GB (Trend Edition): 2,599 yuan, approximately 358 euros



REDMI NOTES 12 PRO

OLED 6.67″ 2400×1080, refresh rate up to 120Hz (30, 60, 90, 120Hz), touch sampling. 240Hz, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, 900nit, 5,000,000:1, PWM dimming 1920Hz, DCI-P3 processor: MediaTek 1080 at 6nm

cameras: front: 16MP rear: 50MP main Sony IMX766, OIS, !/1.56″ sensor, 2um pixel (4-in-1) 8MP ultra wide angle, FOV 119°, f/1.88 2MP macros

Time Blue, Mirror Porcelain White, Midnight Black + special edition price: 6/128GB: 1,699 yuan, approximately 234 euros 8/128GB: 1,799 yuan, approximately 247 euros 8/256GB: 1,899 yuan, approximately 261 euros 12/256GB: 2,099 yuan, approximately 289 euros



REDMI NOTES 12 PRO PLUS

OLED 6.67″ 2400×1800, 5,000,000:1, 900nit, 120Hz refresh rate (30/60/90Hz) processor: MediaTek Dimension 1080

cameras: front: 16MP rear: 200MP main, 1/1.4″, 1.12um 4-in-1, 2.24um 16-in-1, f/1.65 8MP ultra wide angle and macro, FOV 119° 2MP

5,000mAh 120W price: 8/256GB: 2,099 yuan, approximately 289 euros 12/256GB: 2,299 yuan, approximately 316 euros



REDMI NOTES 12 EXPLORER EDITION

OLED 6.67″ 2400×1800, 5,000,000:1, 900nit, 120Hz refresh rate (30/60/90Hz) processor: MediaTek Dimension 1080

cameras: front: 16MP rear: 200MP main, 1/1.4″, 1.12um 4-in-1, 2.24um 16-in-1, f/1.65 8MP ultra wide angle and macro, FOV 119° 2MP

4.300mAh with 210W recharge price: 8/256GB: 2,399 yuan, approximately 330 euros



Redmi Note 12 is available online from eBay at 399 euros. (updated November 15, 2022, 04:55 am)