Offer alert: Samsung Galaxy M53 5G from R$ 1,899

Launched in Europe during the second half of May, the galaxy M53 5G was presented in the national market as samsung’s intermediate bet to attract consumers looking for a versatile smartphone, with balanced performance and a large-capacity battery capable of providing high autonomy for The device.
Boasting on its front a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus panel and FHD+ resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels), the phone maintains the characteristic design of the South Korean brand in more affordable models, including a hole for the camera at the top of the screen. 32 MP selfie camera and on the back a quad module that adds up to 108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP.
Moving on to the internal hardware, the Galaxy M53 5G is equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 900 platform — up to 2.4 GHz octa-core with 6 nm lithography — in partnership with the Mali-G68 GPU and 8 GB of RAM for processes in the background.
The Galaxy M53 5G was announced at a suggested price of R$ 3,499 in its version with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. However, currently it is possible to find it in the range of R$ 1,899 in cash at the Girafa store or R$ 2,132 in up to 10 installments of R$ 213.20 without interest. WANT200 to activate the discount.
- Giraffe – Samsung Galaxy M53 5G
- 6.7 inch Super AMOLED Plus screen
- Full HD+ resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate
- MediaTek Dimension 900 Platform
- Mali-G68 GPU
- 8 GB of RAM memory
- 128 GB of internal storage
- 32 MP front camera (f/2.2)
- Quad rear camera:
- 108 MP main sensor (f/1.8)
- 8MP ultrawide sensor (f/2.2)
- 2 MP macro sensor (f/2.4)
- 2 MP depth sensor (f/2.4)
- Biometric reader on the side
- 5G support
- 5000mAh battery
- 25W fast charging
- Android 12, under One UI 4.1 interface
The Samsung Galaxy M53 is available at FastShop for BRL 2,099 and in Extra for BRL 2,299.