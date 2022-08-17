Offer alert: Samsung Galaxy M53 5G from R$ 1,899

Launched in Europe during the second half of May, the M53 5G was presented in the national market as ’s intermediate bet to attract consumers looking for a versatile smartphone, with balanced performance and a large-capacity battery capable of providing high autonomy for The device.

Boasting on its front a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus panel and FHD+ resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels), the phone maintains the characteristic design of the South Korean brand in more affordable models, including a hole for the camera at the top of the screen. 32 MP selfie camera and on the back a quad module that adds up to 108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP.

Moving on to the internal hardware, the Galaxy M53 5G is equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 900 platform — up to 2.4 GHz octa-core with 6 nm lithography — in partnership with the Mali-G68 GPU and 8 GB of RAM for processes in the background.