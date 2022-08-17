iOS 16: Designer creates lock screen concept with improved music player

One of the big news in iOS 16 is the new lock screen with customizable widgets that still brings a revamped music playback control, but unfortunately hides the album art playing when a notification is received. However, Hidde Collee proposed a solution to this problem with a .

As we can see in the video below, the concept features a music player with some improvements, including album art that shrinks in size instead of being hidden when notifications are shown. It expands again when all warnings are removed from the lock screen.

The designer even added new animations and a menu for AirPlay, which makes it easier to connect to different devices directly from the lock screen. We hope Apple sees this concept and gets inspired to add lock screen improvements as they are welcome.