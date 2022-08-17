iOS 16: Designer creates lock screen concept with improved music player

HomeTech GiantsAppleiOS 16: Designer creates lock screen concept with improved music player

1660739871 ios 16 designer creates lock screen concept with improved music.jpeg
One of the big news in iOS 16 is the new lock screen with customizable widgets that still brings a revamped music playback control, but unfortunately hides the album art playing when a notification is received. However, designer Hidde Collee proposed a solution to this problem with a concept.

creates-lock-screen-concept-with-improved-music.jpeg

Album art on iOS 10 and iOS 16 lock screen. Image: Hidde Collee

As we can see in the video below, the concept features a music player with some improvements, including album art that shrinks in size instead of being hidden when notifications are shown. It expands again when all warnings are removed from the lock screen.

The designer even added new animations and a menu for AirPlay, which makes it easier to connect to different devices directly from the lock screen. We hope Apple sees this concept and gets inspired to add lock screen improvements as they are welcome.

It is also worth mentioning that Apple is adding more functions to iOS 16, such as new sound effects, improvements in Apple Music, percentage of battery in the iPhone status bar, new video player and other news that will not be available at the launch of the system , but will be made available in the coming months.

