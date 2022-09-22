Offer alert: Samsung Galaxy A72 from R$ 1,844

presented the new cell phone models of the A line in April 2021 in the Europeian market, and one of them was the Galaxy A72. The device stands out among its “brothers” for its generous 5,000 mAh battery and its 6.7-inch Super AMOLED screen – the largest among the four models, but with the same 90 Hz refresh rate. The South Korean also bets on a set of four rear sensors for the camera: a main lens of 64 MP (with OIS), a secondary ultrawide lens with 12 MP, a tertiary telephoto lens with 8 MP and, finally, a quaternary macro with 5 MP.

The Galaxy A72 arrives as a good purchase option for Europeians. At the C&A store, the smartphone can be purchased for R$1,844.10 for cash payments made with credit cards. For those who wish to pay in installments, the value is R$ 2,049 in up to 10 interest-free installments on the credit card. Not least, the promotion in question offers devices in violet, blue, white or black.

highlights

The Galaxy A72 is the most advanced phone in the new Samsung series. It is equipped with the Snapdragon 720G and has 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal space – with an option for expansion with a MicroSD card up to 1 TB. Its Super AMOLED screen has 6.7 inches, 90 Hz refresh rate, and has Full HD+ resolution. Other advantages include the IP67 certification – which gives it good resistance to water and dust – and its 5,000 mAh battery. Finally, the smartphone already arrives in stores with Android 11 out of the box under the customized interface of One UI 3.1.

Technical specifications

6.7 inch Super AMOLED screen 90 Hz refresh rate and Full HD+ resolution

Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Platform

6 GB of RAM memory

128 GB of storage

MicroSD card expansion up to 1TB

Quad rear cameras: 64 MP main sensor (with OIS) 12 MP secondary sensor (ultrawide) 8 MP tertiary sensor (telephoto; 3x) 5 MP quaternary sensor (macro)

32 MP front camera

IP67 certification

5000mAh battery

Android 11 under One UI 3.1 custom interface

