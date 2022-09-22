Razer presents a cheap sound bar that is perfect for your computer

- Advertisement -

Razer It is one of the main players when it comes to buying all kinds of gaming products. Their catalog of mice and keyboards is the most varied, and now they have just presented a new compact and very economical sound which is for your desktop or laptop.

We are talking about a model that has a price of 99 euros and that will more than meet your expectations if you are looking for a sound bar at a good price and that improves the acoustic landscape of your equipment.

Under the name of Razer Leviathan V2 Xthis new compact soundbar stands out for offering an aggressive design loaded with LED lights so you can give your gaming system a personalized touch.

These RGB LED lights are fully customizable, so you can enjoy 14 different lighting zones when choosing the option you like best. In this way, you will be able to boast of a gaming sound bar that looks really good. And at such an attractive price, it is a very interesting option.

An affordable bar that meets your needs

Razer Leviathan V2 X

We have told you before that it is a very cheap sound bar, and that translates into a series of deficiencies. As expected, Razer has had to cut some technical aspects in order to offer a sound product at such a reasonable price.

In this waythe new Razer Leviathan V2 X does not have an external subwoofer or any surround sound technology such as Dolby Atmos. But there’s more than enough power through the system’s built-in full-range speakers and passive speakers that deliver up to 90 decibels of power.

In addition, a detail that we have found very interesting is that the new Razer sound bar can be connected to any device through a USB type C port or Bluetooth, so you can synchronize your phone to enjoy your favorite songs.

Without a doubt, a perfect product if you want to improve the acoustic landscape of your desktop or laptop without having to spend too much money. In addition, its measured dimensions make it a perfect product for small spaces.

Regarding the price and release date of the Razer Leviathan V2 X soundbar, the company has just launched this model in the United States, although we can assume that it will arrive in Europe over the next few weeks at a price of 99 euros.

