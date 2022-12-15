Offer alert: Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G from R$ 2,004

Focused on the premium handset market, Galaxy A52s 5G arrived with good specifications, highlighting 5G connectivity, at the main Europeian retailers costing an average of R$ 3,149. Since then, its price has fluctuated and can currently be found on offer starting at BRL 2,004 in cash on Submarino with cashback of BRL 200.44 on Ame.

For those who wish to pay in installments, the amount charged increases to R$ 2,277.66 with the possibility of dividing it into up to 8 interest-free installments on “common” credit cards or, in 21 interest-free installments, if you have the Ame card.

Among the main specifications of the Galaxy A52s 5G are its 6.5-inch Super AMOLED screen with FHD + resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate; protected with Gorilla Glass 5, the display has a hole for the 32 MP front camera.

The smartphone also has a quadruple set of rear cameras, with the main sensor being 64 MP with optical and digital stabilization. There is also a wide-angle lens with a 12 MP sensor, a 5 MP macro and a 5 MP depth sensor.