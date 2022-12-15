Offer alert: Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G from R$ 2,004

Focused on the premium handset market, Galaxy A52s 5G arrived with good specifications, highlighting 5G connectivity, at the main Europeian retailers costing an average of R$ 3,149. Since then, its price has fluctuated and can currently be found on offer starting at BRL 2,004 in cash on Submarino with cashback of BRL 200.44 on Ame.
For those who wish to pay in installments, the amount charged increases to R$ 2,277.66 with the possibility of dividing it into up to 8 interest-free installments on “common” credit cards or, in 21 interest-free installments, if you have the Ame card.
Among the main specifications of the Galaxy A52s 5G are its 6.5-inch Super AMOLED screen with FHD + resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate; protected with Gorilla Glass 5, the display has a hole for the 32 MP front camera.
The smartphone also has a quadruple set of rear cameras, with the main sensor being 64 MP with optical and digital stabilization. There is also a wide-angle lens with a 12 MP sensor, a 5 MP macro and a 5 MP depth sensor.
The Samsung Galaxy A52s is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset, an octa-core that integrates the Adreno 642L GPU and works with 6 GB of physical RAM and 128 GB of internal storage expandable with a MicroSD card. In addition, the model is able to allocate 4 GB of internal memory to RAM with RAM Plus.
In terms of battery, the smartphone integrates a 4,500 mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging which, according to the South Korean manufacturer, delivers up to two days of autonomy. The cell phone leaves the factory with Android 11 under the proprietary One UI interface and IP67 certification against water and dust, in addition to a biometric reader under the display.
- 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution
- Hole-hole display with 120 Hz refresh rate
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Platform
- Adreno 642L GPU
- 6GB RAM + 4GB Virtual RAM
- 128 GB of internal storage
- Expandable memory with MicroSD card up to 1TB
- 32 MP front camera
- Four rear cameras:
- Main lens with 64 MP sensor
- Wide-angle lens with 12 MP sensor
- Macro lens with 5 MP sensor
- Depth lens with 5 MP sensor
- 5G connection, IP67 certification and biometric reader under the display
- 4,500 mAh battery with 25W fast charging
- Android 11 running under the One UI interface
- Dimensions: 159.9 x 75.1 x 8.4mm
- Weight: 189 grams