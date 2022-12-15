Kantar Ibope will measure Netflix audience in Brazil

In November last year, Netflix announced its official website that lists the 10 most watched productions on the platform throughout the week, allowing users to check the global ranking or individual lists for each country. As we know, Netflix has its own audience metric, which differs from traditional methods, but this week, the platform announced a partnership with Kantar Ibope to measure the audience in Europeian territory, which should help the service to better understand our market. , as well as generating more transparent data for advertisers.

Given that Netflix now has a cheaper plan with ads, the platform now needs to convince advertisers that investing in streaming ads is a valid bet, and it is no longer enough to just inform the audience data generated by the platform itself. With that, the streaming giant announced this week a partnership with Kantar Ibope, a media research company in Latin America that provides clients with important decision-making information on all aspects of media measurement, monitoring and planning.

It’s never been more important for media companies to have access to a single view of the audience to maximize sustained growth; Netflix’s decision to join our service further strengthens our industry-accepted audience measurement. Antonio WanderleyCEO of Kantar’s Media Division in Latin America, Spain, APAC and Africa.

Pablo Perez De Rosso, vice president of strategy, planning and analytics at Netflix, noted that as viewing habits change, the company supports Kantar's efforts to provide cross-platform audience measurements that improve understanding of audience behaviors. While Netflix has always resisted disclosing its audience data, the arrival of the new plan with ads meant that the service had to change its policy. In addition, Ted Sarandos, co-executive chairman of Netflix, recently indicated that the platform may soon launch new ad-supported plan options, which means that they will have to ally themselves even more with advertisers. Will this change impact consumers in any way?