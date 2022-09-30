Offer alert: Samsung Galaxy A22 from R$ 1,057

Released in July of last yearO samsung galaxy A22 is an intermediate cell phone that offers users some very interesting features and was made official in the country at almost R$2,000. However, it is already possible to find it for almost half the price.
The device has a screen with a refresh rate of 90 Hz and comes with the MediaTek Helio G80 Octa-Core chip, making it a good option for those looking for an intermediate device with a beautiful design and a good set of rear cameras.
The Galaxy A22 arrived in the Europeian market for R$ 1,899, however, it is possible to purchase the 4G version this Thursday (29) for BRL 1,057 at FastShop for payment via Pix or BRL 1,259 for those who want to pay in installmentswhich can be divided up to 12 times.
It should be noted that the model on sale comes with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, being available only in black.
- 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution
- Infinity-U format display and 90 Hz refresh
- MediaTek Helio G80 Processor
- 4 GB of RAM
- 128 GB of internal storage
- Expandable memory with MicroSD card
- 13 MP front camera
- Four rear cameras:
- 48 MP main sensor
- 8 MP wide-angle sensor
- 2 MP macro sensor
- 2 MP depth sensor
- Bluetooth 5.0, fingerprint reader, 4G connectivity
- 5,000mAh battery with 15W charging
- Android 11 running under the One UI interface
And you, did you like the offer? Tell us in the comments below!