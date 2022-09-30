Twitter has a new TikTok-style video player

is adding new features to boost video content within the platform.

On the one hand, we find a new that changes the way you view videos. And on the other hand, new video recommendations.

Twitter has new features to boost videos

- Advertisement -

Twitter is updating its video player so that the content can be seen in full screen, following the same dynamics that we find, for example, in or Instagram Reels. Although in the timeline we will continue to see a thumbnail of the video, with just one click we will have the new “interactive multimedia viewer”.

As you can see in the image above, we will have full screen video, but the description, the comment count, retweets and favorites will always remain visible. And if you want to exit the viewer, you just have to click on the little arrow that you see at the top, which will take you back to the tweet.

One detail to keep in mind is that this new viewer will not yet be available to all users. In this first stage, it will only be extended to users who use the Twitter app in English from their iOS devices.

On the other hand, Twitter also adds a new carousel in the “Explore” section with video recommendations:

With our new video carousel, you can now easily find more videos you like along with Tweets and Trends that might interest you.

- Advertisement -

So if you like to watch videos on Twitter, you’ll find this new section useful to discover content without using the search engine.

For now, you’ll have to wait to see this update, as Twitter will only roll it out in select markets for users who use Twitter in English from iOS and Android. However, they are functions that will end up being extended to all users in the near future.