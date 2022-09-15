Offer Alert: iPhone 13 Pro Max from R$ 6,699

Apple made the 13 line official just over a month ago. In addition to the two most basic models in the family, the iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max cell phones stood out as the most advanced of the brand.

Especially the iPhone 13 Pro Max, with features such as variable refresh rate with ProMotion technology, 5G connectivity and the new A15 Bionic chipset, stood out in several rankings. The model reached the top of the screen category and 2nd place in DxOMark’s battery, even surpassing the performance of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra in tests.

Right now, the iPhone 13 Pro Max can already be found at the Fast Shop for R$6,699 for cash payments via Pix or R$7,755 payable in up to 12 installments without interest on credit cards, as can be seen in our price comparator below. . This is a significant difference, considering that the “basic” 128 GB model arrived in Europe costing R$ 10,499.