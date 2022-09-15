Offer Alert: iPhone 13 Pro Max from R$ 6,699

Apple made the iphone 13 line official just over a month ago. In addition to the two most basic models in the family, the iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max cell phones stood out as the most advanced of the brand.
Especially the iPhone 13 Pro Max, with features such as variable refresh rate with ProMotion technology, 5G connectivity and the new A15 Bionic chipset, stood out in several rankings. The model reached the top of the screen category and 2nd place in DxOMark’s battery, even surpassing the performance of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra in tests.
Right now, the iPhone 13 Pro Max can already be found at the Fast Shop for R$6,699 for cash payments via Pix or R$7,755 payable in up to 12 installments without interest on credit cards, as can be seen in our price comparator below. . This is a significant difference, considering that the “basic” 128 GB model arrived in Europe costing R$ 10,499.
The iPhone 13 Pro Max has a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with ProMotion technology, a feature that allows for a variable refresh rate. Apple has finally increased the fluidity of the panel, which can go from 10 Hz to 120 Hz automatically. The display supports Dolby Vision, HDR10 and HLG.
The device is IP68 certified with water and dust resistance, Face ID and Ceramic Shield. The hardware consists of an A15 Bionic chip, which supports the 5G connection and has six cores, two of which are for high performance and four are in charge of providing greater energy efficiency.
In cameras, Apple introduced a new triple rear system. The main lens promises better photos at night, thanks to the larger sensor, while the ultrawide promises improvements, due to the larger aperture. The telephoto lens now allows 6 times optical zoom, double that of the previous generation.
- Display: 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED, 2778 x 1284 pixel resolution, 458 ppi, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 120 Hz LTPO panel with ProMotion 120 Hz technology;
- Processor: Apple A15 Bionic (5nm lithography), six cores (2×3.22 GHz Avalanche + 4xX.X GHz Blizzard);
- RAM memory: 6 GB;
- Internal Storage: 128, 256, 512 GB or 1 TB of storage (no microSD expansion);
- Rear cameras:
- 12 MP with f/1.5 and 1.9µm aperture
- 12 MP ultra-wide with f/1.8 aperture and autofocus
- 12 MP telephoto lens with f/2.8 aperture and 3x optical zoom
- Front camera: 12 MP with f/2.2 aperture
- Connectivity: Lightning, Wi-Fi 6e, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS and 5G
- Battery: 5,000 mAh (non-removable); 20W fast charging
- Biometrics: Face ID
- Others: Stereo sound, IP68 protection;
- Operating system: iOS 15;
- Dimensions: 160.8 x 78.1 x 7.7mm;
- Weight: 240 grams.
The Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max is available from FastShop for BRL 6,699 and on Amazon for BRL 7,612. To see the other 218 offers click here.