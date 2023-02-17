NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090: Overclocked Notebook Graphics Beats RTX 3090 Ti

NVIDIA announced the GeForce RTX 4090 as its most advanced graphics card in desktop and notebook versions. It’s common for variants for mobile devices to be significantly less powerful, as they need to save battery life, but that hasn’t stopped an enthusiast from making this hardware reach performance records. The user u/Kelzs from Reddit posted a screenshot showing the results of a benchmark test run on his Razer Blade 18, a gaming notebook powered by GeForce RTX 4090. Using MSI Afterburner to overclock the GPU to +250 MHz, the enthusiast managed to make the graphics card outperform the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti.

The GeForce RTX 4090 scored 22,339 points in 3DMark Time Spy, ranking just above the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti with 21,015 points, marking a difference of 6%. For information, the Razer Blade 18 is considered the best “desktop replacement” for those who prioritize portability and starts at $4,499 (about Rs. - Advertisement - This means that with just a 250 MHz increase in its standard clock rate of up to 2.04 GHz, the notebook graphics card is capable of achieving a higher score than the most powerful previous-generation desktop model — a platform that utilizes more hardware. powerful as there are no worries about battery life.

The highlight goes to the energy efficiency of the GeForce RTX 4090. Consuming only about 175 Wthe model managed to stay above the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti which, in the same benchmark tests, devours around 450 and 500 W. Notebooks equipped with the new generation of NVIDIA graphics cards are already on pre-order in the United States. The devices are available with prices starting at US$999 (about R$5,209) and will be delivered from February 22nd. For now, there is no forecast of launch in Europe.

Deals on NVIDIA Graphics Cards