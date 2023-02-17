TC Teach: How to see iPhone battery health

If you’ve been following us for a while, then you probably already know that in addition to keeping you informed, we’re always trying to add more knowledge to your everyday life, with tips and tutorials so you can get the most out of your devices and apps. Today, continuing this routine, we present another tip; this time, for iPhone users! Learn below how to check the battery health of your Apple smartphone.

How to see iPhone battery health

Starting with iOS 11, Apple started to allow its users to check the iPhone’s battery health. The addition of this functionality to the system makes it possible to have a better idea of ​​the component’s degradation, making it easier to identify any problems related to the battery, such as sudden shutdowns and a drop in performance. - Advertisement - This is because in Apple smartphones, the estimated battery capacity is directly related to the user experience, as the system is programmed to decrease performance from a certain level of degradation – preventing a worsening of the situation. On newer devices, as you can imagine, battery health will be 100% or very close to that. Generally speaking, devices should experience some performance drop only when the level approaches 70%. Next, check out how to check your iPhone’s battery health. With your device in hand, access the “ Settings ”;

”; Tap “ Battery ”;

”; Now, tap on “battery health”. The new screen will display the “Maximum capacity” of your battery at the moment. - Advertisement - Just below the maximum capacity level, you should find the “Maximum Performance Capability”. This indicates that the current capacity is allowing iOS to deliver the maximum performance of the device. If you see anything different than this, it’s likely that your iPhone is already giving up performance due to the current level of battery degradation, indicating that the component needs to be replaced.

You’ve learned how to check your device’s battery health! - Advertisement - If your iPhone has a very low rate, causing slowdowns – or worse, sudden shutdowns, it is recommended that you perform the component exchange at an Apple Authorized Service Provider. For iPhone XS, XS Max, XR and later, non-genuine batteries installed in the device will not record health. Now, check out the following categories to better understand the degradation of this component and how to preserve your battery’s health with simple habits.

About battery degradation

As you can imagine, your smartphone or tablet, like any electronic component, tends to deteriorate from the moment of its first use; and for the batteries, which are part of these devices, this is no different. The lithium batteries built into these devices undergo a chemical process whenever they charge or discharge, and some habits can extend or reduce the useful life of this component. Soon, your habits and the natural process of degradation of the battery give it a certain level of health. Which in other words reflects the maximum capacity supported by the piece.

That is, if you have an iPhone XR with its 2,942 mAh capacity and the battery health is currently at 80%, this implies that the maximum charge capacity of this battery is 2,353 mAh. Then, the 100% indicated by the system will correspond to the new value, no longer to the original 2,942 mAh. But that’s normal; remember we said just above that part of this degradation is something natural? Either way, some habits can help preserve your battery’s health for longer. Check it out below.

How to preserve battery health longer

Due to the degradation of chemical components, lithium batteries tend to lose their capacity over time, but this is a natural process! However, some good habits can extend the life of this component. Whenever possible, avoid using the device in very hot environments and save the battery from being completely discharged, when the device ends up “dying”. Also, don’t let your cell phone charge to 100% and try to keep the battery charge percentage always between 20% and 80%. On iPhones, a great option is to leave the “Optimized Loading” activated (“Settings” > “Battery” > “Battery Health”). The functionality makes the system learn your routine for charging and using the device, managing the flow control when the device is in the charger, preventing further wear and tear.