Nothing Phone (2) makes its way to global launch: certified in Thailand

From the presentation by Nothing Phone (2) We are only a few weeks apart now. The second smartphone in the young history of Nothing will be official at the beginning of July, day 11, in fact exactly one year after its predecessor which dates back to July 12 last year. And Carl Pei’s (former?) start-up, famous for his past as a “guru” in OnePlus, is preparing for a grand launch, so much so that Phone (2) is collecting the last clearances from the authorities around the world.

Recently came the certification of Thailand’s NBTC which it has approved a Nothing Phone (2) with model code A065. Unfortunately, the agency deals with broadcasts, so the document contains nothing but radio frequencies and no other information of a technical nature. For those, however, there are the rumors of recent weeks, according to which Nothing Phone (2) will have:

display: 6.7-inch OLED, Full HD+ resolution, 1,080 x 2,400 pixels, 120Hz

6.7-inch OLED, Full HD+ resolution, 1,080 x 2,400 pixels, 120Hz SoCs: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 RAM: 12GB, possible “base” at 8GB

12GB, possible “base” at 8GB main camera : 50MP

: 50MP drums: 4,700mAh

4,700mAh operating system: Android 13 with Nothing OS 2.0

Android 13 with Nothing OS 2.0 support: 3 years of Android updates + 4 years of security patches.

In recent days, the London company has indulged in a series of advances on the new model, including the design of the rear LEDs that characterized the first generation and will continue with the second or the approach used for the UI update, the Nothing OS 2.0.