Galaxy Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5 and Watch 6: here are the possible prices

Samsung will introduce Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip. 5 and Galaxy Watch 6 at the event Unpacked to be held in Seoul at the end of July. Many details are known about the two foldable smartphones and the Wear OS smartwatch, and now the first information about the prices to which the devices will be offered on the market.

GALAXY Z FOLD 5 EZ FLIP 5

While not providing the precise data, the leaker Tech_Reve reveals that Galaxy Z Fold 5 will have a starting price slightly lower compared to that of the predecessor Galaxy Z Fold 4. No change is expected instead for Galazy Z Flip 5whose selling price should be in line with that of Galaxy Z Flip 4. However, it is necessary to take these indications with caution, as the leaker himself will add that it is “an initial plan“, and so “may be subject to change“.

Galaxy Z Flip 5

Below are the official prices of the leaflets at the time of the debut:

Galaxy Z Fold 4: 12/256GB: €1,879 12/512GB: €1,999 12GB/1TB: €2,249



=> Galaxy Z Fold 5 starting at a price below €1,879

Galaxy Z Flip 4: 8/128GB: €1,149 8/256GB: €1,199 8/512GB: €1,329



=> Galaxy Z Flip 5 starting from a price in line with €1,149

GALAXY WATCH 6

From France arrive indications on the prices of Galaxy Watch 6 in the standard and Classic variants:

Galaxy Watch 6 Bluetooth 40mm: €319.99 LTE 40mm: €369.99 Bluetooth 44mm: €349.99 LTE 44mm: €399.99

Galaxy Watch 6 Classic Bluetooth 43mm: €419.99 LTE 43mm: €469.99 Bluetooth 47mm: €449.99 LTE 47mm: €499.99



As a term of comparison, bear in mind that the prices of previous models at the time of their debut were:

Galaxy Watch 5 Bluetooth 40mm: €299.00 LTE 40mm: €349.01 Bluetooth 44mm: €329.00 LTE 44mm: €379.01

Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Bluetooth 45mm: €499.00 LTE 45mm: €549.00



Basically, Galaxy Watch 6 should cost 20 euros more regardless of the selected model (40 or 44mm, Bluetooth or LTE), while Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is more difficult to compare with Watch 5 Pro as (a) the smartwatches belong to two different series and (b) Watch 5 Pro is offered only in 45mm cut while Watch 6 Classic in 43mm and 47mm formats.

However, the more expensive version of the 6 Classic is priced lower than the 5 Pro. In other words, the most expensive model of the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic – the 47mm LTE version would cost the same as the 45mm Bluetooth-only version of the Galaxy Watch 5 Pros.

The source then reveals that the 40mm Watch 6 will be available in Graphite and Cream, the 44mm variant in Graphite and Silver. Galaxy Watch 6 Classic will instead be offered in Black and Silver regardless of the model.