Nothing Phone (2), here’s how much it could cost in Italy

Nothing Phone (2) get back to talking about yourself. In recent days the Thai certification and the transparent charging cable had made headlines, but today the issue is much more felt: the price, an aspect of which until now had not been talked about, at least not so precisely. The indiscretion on the possible price of Nothing Phone (2) comes from France, from the colleagues of dealabs. com who have published prices and colorways for both configurations that would be expected.

Nothing in fact would have decided to reduce the possibilities of choice from three to two. After all, with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 the hardware level is destined to rise, and the 8+128 GB version would have been a bit “stretched”. Nothing Phone (2) will start from 8+256 GB according to the rumorand the “top” variant will keep the RAM but not the ROM, which will double from the current 256 GB.

HOW MUCH NOTHING PHONE COULD COST (2)

They will not double the prices, even if the difference between Phone (1) and Phone (2) will be more than appreciable according to the rumor. For a more complete picture, here are the list prices of Nothing Phone (1) in France and Italy.

Nothing Phone (1) 8+128 GB: France price list: 469 euros Italy price list: 499 euros

Nothing Phone (1) 8+256GB: France: 499 euros Italy: 529 euros

Nothing Phone (1) 12+256GB: France: 549 euros Italy: 579 euros.



Putting ourselves in the event that the price difference between France and Italy (which is not in our favor, you will have seen) remained unchanged, in addition to the possible list prices applied beyond the Alps of dealabs. com we tried to estimate what the Italian list prices could be for the two variants of Nothing Phone (2).

Nothing Phone (2) 8+256 GB, white or black color: possible price list France: 729 euros possible Italy price list: 759 euros increase compared to Phone (1) with the same memory: 230 euros

Nothing Phone (2) 12+512 GB, white or black color: possible price list France: 849 euros possible Italy price list: 879 euros.



Prices will rise, and not a little. It was predictable: the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 is not comparable to the Snapdragon 778G+ of Phone (1), and around the best Qualcomm SoC of the end of 2022 there will be a top tier hardware, starting for example from the display which according to the rumors will be larger and “quicker”, 6.7 inches 120 Hz instead of 6.55/90. Here is the little information we currently have in hand on Phone (2):

RAM: 12GB, possible “base” at 8GB

12GB, possible “base” at 8GB main camera : 50MP

: 50MP drums: 4,700mAh

4,700mAh operating system: Android 13 with Nothing OS 2.0

Android 13 with Nothing OS 2.0 support: 3 years of Android updates + 4 years of security patches.

For the rest it will be necessary wait for July 11th.