OnePlus 11, 10 Pro and 10T, update in rollout: news of the latest OxygenOS 13.1

About a week after starting distribution in Asia, the OxygenOS-13-with-android-13-in-italy/">OxygenOS 13.1.0.580 rollout part also in the West. The OnePlus smartphones that have already received or will receive the update in the next few hours are OnePlus 11 and the previous generation made up of OnePlus 10 Pro and 10Twhile the .1 for OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro at the time of writing is distributed only in India, it will obviously take a few more days to wait.

OnePlus 8, 8 Pro and 8T, on the other hand, we have not mentioned them because after the OxygenOS 13.1.0.513 of mid-May, which also arrived in Europe, other versions are not in rollout in any market. Here you are the builds in distribution in Europe in these hours:

OnePlus 11 – CPH2449_13.1.0.580 (EX01)

OnePlus 10 Pro – NE2213_13.1.0.580 (EX01)

OnePlus 10T – CPH2415_13.1.0.580(EX01).

Below the changelog that accompanies the builds in rollout in Europe, quite different from each other despite the firmware version in rollout being the same for all three: there are only two points in common, the Android patches of June and the improvements to the stability of the system.

OXYGENOS 13.1.0.580, THE NEWS

System integrating June 2023 Android security patches improved system stability [OnePlus 10 Pro] Fixed an issue that prevented custom contact ringtones from working properly [OnePlus 10T] better autonomy in certain scenarios

Cameras [OnePlus 10 Pro] the exclusive Hasselblad watermark now looks more functional and attractive at the same time [OnePlus 10 Pro] smoother scrolling through photos [OnePlus 10T] better stability for Camera app

App [OnePlus 10 Pro] fixed an issue that caused the calendar to close when adding an event

Communication [OnePlus 11] improved the stability of connections to the mobile network

Connections [OnePlus 11] improved the stability of the Bluetooth connection [OnePlus 11] Improved Wi-Fi connection stability



(updated June 22, 2023, 09:00)