Nothing Phone (2) in the very first images – this is how it will be

Second generation Nothing Phone comes out into the open, albeit not in official ways: the credit goes to OnLeaks and SmartPrix who have just shared the very first renders of the smartphone allowing us to appreciate its particular design which substantially incorporates the lines of the first model debuted last summer.

The device arriving in July is shown from all angles: interesting is the image that highlights the main differences compared to Nothing (1) that we find on the back, especially regarding the Flash LED that from single becomes double.

Nothing Phone (2) (left) vs Nothing Phone (1) (right)

The source summarizes the variations of Nothing Phone (2) thus:

Backlight design – predominantly affects the top of the rear body, including the area around the dual cameras

curved back: the rear shell is slightly curved so as to be more ergonomic

curved front: The display is also slightly curved

curved frame: to give continuity to the curved front and back, the frame also has slightly softened lines

dual LED flash: from one to two LED flashes

Improved wireless charging lights: from a single light to multiple lights, so you can customize them

The Nothing Phone (2) will be based on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 mobile platform and will have a 6.7-inch display, 0.15 larger than the Nothing Phone (1). The battery will be 4,700mAh, as confirmed by Carl Pei. Summing up:

Display: 6.7″ FHD+

mobile platform: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1

battery: 4,700mAh

rear cameras: 2 with dual LED flash