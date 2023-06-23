realme like oppo and vivo: stop activities in germany

- Advertisement -

realme follows oppo, OnePlus And I live and reduces its business activity in Germany. The brand is forced to temporarily review its business in the German country due to the legal dispute ongoing between the BBK group to which it belongs e Nokia on the use of certain patents.

The first to leave the market were Oppo and OnePlus last summer, while the release of vivo has been effective for a few days despite having already been announced in April. As reported by Nextpit, the Chinese company would have decided for a “slowdown” of the activities after carrying out a series of internal consultations. Nor will it be able to advertise its products. The budget allocated to Germany will be redistributed on other European markets.

Realme, like Oppo, OnePlus and vivo, has been accused by Nokia of not paying for the exploitation of a series of patents on 4G technology. Finnish society asks 2.50 euros for each smartphone of the affected brands sold on the market, and the situation will remain as it is – read: the smartphones will not be available in Germany – until the license is renewed. German law requires the two parties to reach an agreement on a global scale: this would involve paying 2.50 euros for each smartphone sold not only in Germany, but all over the world.

Although Realme has not officially communicated the exit from the German market, the slowdown in activities will most likely lead to one growing unavailability of branded products in Germany: consumers will still be able to contact third-party resellers or neighboring countries, including Italy.

Realme smartphone owners can remain decidedly calm: the company will continue to guarantee technical support, as well as will not stop the release of software updates and security patches.