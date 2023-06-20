Nothing Phone (2), even the charging cable will be (partly) transparent

Nothing Phone (2) will have a transparent charging cable. It is the CEO Carl Pei who reveals it by showing the image of the accessory that we will find inside the package on social media. To be precise, the cable itself will be white, the cover of the two USB-C plugs at the ends will be transparent. It is a small irrelevant detail for the purposes of practicality and user experience which nevertheless demonstrates the attention that the brand has in the attention to detail.

Let’s say that in this way the company intends to extend the aesthetic philosophy that distinguishes not only smartphones, but in general all the products offered by Nothing, to accessories as well. Just think of the small SIM extractor of Nothing Phone (1), which is also characterized by a partially transparent body.

WHAT WE KNOW

The picture on the brand’s next smartphone thus begins to be more and more complete: in recent days we have seen the design of the rear LEDs, as well as through a (transparent…) case we have been able to highlight the main differences between the current model and the one to come next July 11th. Nothing Phone (2) will be based on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 mobile platform and will have a 6.7 inches and a battery of 4,700mAh200mAh compared to the one integrated in Nothing Phone (1).

Precisely on the processor Carl Pei expressed himself last month when talking about the new smartphone, explaining that the Qualcomm chip is the result of a considered choice in which more weight was given to thereliability rather than to “rush to specs“. “We prefer to prioritize the user experience“he said, adding that “the choice of Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 guarantees us that Nothing Phone (2) is affordable“.