Nothing Phone (1): Nothing’s long-awaited phone boasts lights and cameras with Qualcomm’s 7-series at the controls

It’s been several months since Nothing herself started talking about her future phone. Throughout this time, she has been creating expectation around him based on revealing some details, such as its transparent design, the new Nothing OS launcher or the curious light system on the back. He also confirmed the day he would officially present it and that day has come.

we already have between us Nothing’s long-awaited phone, the Nothing Phone (1), which arrives with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 778G+ as a brain and all the specifications that can be asked of a high-end mobile. From an OLED screen to a battery with wireless charging and fast charging. All this in a design that, although it was already known, is still original.

Nothing Phone data sheet (1)

Dual camera and almost pure Android

The first thing that stands out about the Nothing Phone (1) is its 6.55-inch OLED display with FullHD + resolution, HDR10 +, 120 Hz refresh rate and 240 Hz touch response. Here, Nothing ensures that it has used a flexible panel to make the edges symmetrical and reduced. That screen also has an integrated fingerprint reader and a hole where the 16 MP front camera is embedded.

The rear photographic equipment is composed of two 50 megapixel sensors each. On the one hand, the main Sony IMX766 sensor with f/1.8 aperture, and on the other, a Samsung JN1 sensor with a wide-angle lens that also does macro work. This camera is also capable of recording 4K video at 30 fps.

Although a Qualcomm 8 series processor was expected, finally the Nothing Phone (1) arrives with the Snapdragon 778G+ 5G, which is flanked by up to 12GB of RAMup to 256 GB of internal storage and the Android 12 operating system under the NothingOS layer (according to Nothing, it is practically pure Android).

It is powered by a 4,500mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging, 15W wireless charging, and 5W wired reverse charging. It also has the IP53 protection against splashesthe usual connectivity options in the high range and that curious system with 900 LEDs that illuminate the back when we receive notifications and calls or when we charge the phone.

Prices and versions of Nothing Phone (1)

The new Nothing Phone (1) will be available from July 21 at two colors with clear finish (black or white) and in three configurations. Prices are as follows:

Nothing Phone (1) 8GB/128GB: 469 euros

Nothing Phone (1) 8GB/256GB: 499 euros

Nothing Phone (1) 12GB/256GB: 549 euros

More information | Nothing