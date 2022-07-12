Future Bluetooth headphones will sound better than ever thanks to this big update

- Advertisement -

To this day, few people still use wired to their mobile phone. Moreover, there are more and more models that do not have this output, since yes or yes they must be used with or use an awkward adapter via the USB Type-C port.

It is for this reason that the use of this type of connectivity is becoming more and more important, and due to this, some changes have come to further improve the user experience. For example, it is now possible for more than one device to connect to the same source, and thanks to Bluetooth LE Audio.

This is a new term that refers to all the new features available for Bluetooth devices, a job that has just been announced by the company, as reported by The Verge.

Bluetooth Le Audio will improve the sound of your next headphones

The idea was that Bluetooth Le Audio would arrive much earlier, since was announced in early 2020but due to the pandemic, this was delayed, but Bluetooth SIG had the idea to launch compatible devices later that same year.

But at last they have been able to finalize the specification, and manufacturers can already start adding this compatibility to their devices. Therefore, it is likely that the first to have it will arrive before the end of this year, according to what they have said from Bluetooth SIG.

CEO Mark Powell had this to say: “Today is a proud day for the Bluetooth SIG membership community. Our members have overcome many challenges in recent years to complete the largest specification development project in the history of the Bluetooth SIG. LE Audio pushes the boundaries of what is possible for the wireless audio market.”

Bluetooth Le Audio arrives with new functions, but the one that probably affects most users is its new LC3 codec. This has been designed to offer an improved audio transmission. In other words, thanks to this, you will have superior audio quality, but with the same bit rate as the current SBC codec. The lower the bitrate, the lower the power consumption, so you can enjoy longer battery life.

As we mentioned at the beginning, another of its new features is the ability to connect an unlimited number of audio devices to the same source, a feature called Auracast. As explained on the Bluetooth SIG website, it works the same as when you have to connect to a Wi-Fi network, but it can also be done by touching an NFC-enabled surface or scanning a QR code.

Following with the Bluetooth LE Audio FeaturesIn addition to its better compatibility with wireless headsets, it also allows each headset to have its own connection to the device. As we have told you, the first compatible devices will arrive at the end of this year, so it is only a matter of patience for you to enjoy the benefits of this new standard.

