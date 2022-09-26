Not long! Google Pixel Watch box emerges in leak

Update (26/09/22) – JB

With a confirmed launch for October 6, the has already had a series of information revealed in several leaks. In addition, the manufacturer itself published a teaser video with all the aesthetic details of the smart watch. Now one photo leaked by a retailer shows the box which will be used in the sale of the Pixel Watch. The packaging is compact and follows Google’s standard of being minimalist, but one detail that draws attention is the presence of the Fitbit brand. The Pixel Watch will be the first watch to sync with Fitbit and apparently Google wants to highlight that. For now, the company does not comment on the matter, but the leak of the box also shows that the Pixel Watch can start being sold soon after October 6th, since everything indicates that we will have wide availability. AVM FRITZ!OS allows you to block devices in a simple way, we tell you how - Advertisement - As for the final price, rumors point out that this is a $350 watch (~R$1,810).

emerges-in-leak.jpeg" width="660" height="1050"> emerges-in-leak.jpeg" width="660" height="1050">

Original text (19/09/22)

Google Pixel Watch has possible colors, specs and prices revealed in leaks

Set to be announced on October 6th with the Google Pixel 7, the Pixel Watch will be the brand’s first smartwatch. The model had details revealed in previous leaks – and was even seen on the wrist of a big tech executive – and this Monday (19), the pricebaba released new information about the wearable. Sources from the Indian website claim that the smartwatch will be sold in the colors “Chalk”, “Charcoal” and “Obsidian”, such that can be white, black and gray variations, respectively. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has certified three variants of the Pixel Watch — one with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity and two with cellular network (LTE) support.

The version with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth must be sold between €250 (~R$1,319) and €350 (~R$1,849) in Europe, while the LTE version will have a suggested retail price of around US$399 (~R$2,109) in the United States. For now, there is no forecast of availability of the most expensive variant in the European market, nor in other regions. - Advertisement - The Pixel Watch should have a circular screen with OLED technology. The processing should be on account of the Samsung Exynos 9110, a chip with a 2-core CPU and Mali-T720 GPU manufactured with a 10 nanometer process. The platform must work with a Cortex-M33 coprocessor, 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB eMMC 5.1 storage.

Although its capacity is not revealed, the battery promises to last around 24 hours. Wear OS will be the factory-installed operating system on the smartwatch and will be responsible for managing ecosystem apps, including Maps and Google Assistant. Previous rumors claim that the manufacturer will offer colorful Milanese bracelets made of fabric and leather with stainless steel and magnetic or traditional clasps. It is possible that the available colors will match the new shades for the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, in addition to the supposed new colors of the Pixel Buds Pro. Microsoft Teams will have a new feature to share content in presentations

See more!