ZTE Axon 30S: a new mobile that shows us a future without notches, perforations or dynamic islands

Last year we met the ZTE 30 as the umpteenth iteration of the mobile phone with a front camera under the screen and this year it was followed by the ZTE Axon 40. For some reason, now ZTE returns to the previous generation after the presentation of the new ZTE Axon .

Both the specification sheet and the design of the ZTE Axon 30S remain almost the same as the ZTE Axon 30, including the most characteristic sign: that the front camera is hidden under the screen.

ZTE Axon 30S data sheet

ZTE Axon 30S Screen OLED 6.92″

2460×1080

120Hz Dimensions and weight 170.2 x 77.8 x 7.8mm

120Hz Dimensions and weight 170.2 x 77.8 x 7.8mm

189g Processor Snapdragon 870 RAM 8 / 12GB Storage 128 / 256GB Frontal camera 16MP

hide under the screen Rear camera 64MP

8MP UGA

5MPmacro

2MP bokeh Drums 4,200mAh

55W fast charge Operating system android 12

myOS12 connectivity 5G

WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.1

USB-C

Fingerprint reader under the screen Price From 245 euros to change

Look mom, no stuff on the screen

ZTE is one of the brands that is betting the most on camera technology under the screen. A technology that returns once again in this ZTE Axon 30S. So the screen OLED with 6.92 inches diagonal and Full HD + resolution it has nothing on its surface and keeps the edges quite small. The screen also boasts of having a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

Under this screen we find both the fingerprint reader and 16 megapixel front camera. This camera is strategically hidden under a portion of the screen with a resolution of 400 dpi.

For power, ZTE repeats with a Snapdragon 870 which is beginning to age and has more of a mid-range flavor than a high-end one, with versions with 8 or 12 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of storage. In return, the terminal can keep its price quite low for the technology it incorporates, at least if we take into account its launch price in China.

Behind the ZTE Axon 30S mounts a quad camera with 64 megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel wide angle, a 5-megapixel macro sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor for portrait mode. All this, with a rear where both the ZTE and AXON brand are included.

Regarding the battery, we have a capacity e 4,200 mAh combined with 55W fast charge. One of the few novelties compared to last year’s model is that this time it is launched with Android 12 with MyOS12.

Versions and prices of the ZTE Axon 30S

The ZTE Axon 30S has already gone on sale in China in the black and blue colors and two versions, 8+128 GB and 12+256 GB. We still do not know if it will be sold in Spain.

ZTE Axon 30s 8+128GB : 1,698 yuan, 245 euros to change.

ZTE Axon 30s 12+256 GB: 2,198 yuan, 318 euros to change.

More information | ZTE