HomeMobileAndroidZTE Axon 30S: a new mobile that shows us a future without...

ZTE Axon 30S: a new mobile that shows us a future without notches, perforations or dynamic islands

MobileAndroidTech News

Published on

By Brian Adam
ZTE Axon 30S: a new mobile that shows us a future without notches, perforations or dynamic islands
zte axon 30s: a new mobile that shows us a
- Advertisement -

Last year we met the ZTE Axon 30 as the umpteenth iteration of the mobile phone with a front camera under the screen and this year it was followed by the ZTE Axon 40. For some reason, now ZTE returns to the previous generation after the presentation of the new ZTE Axon 30S.

Both the specification sheet and the design of the ZTE Axon 30S remain almost the same as the ZTE Axon 30, including the most characteristic sign: that the front camera is hidden under the screen.

- Advertisement -

Bang & Olufsen presents its first TWS headphones

ZTE Axon 30S data sheet

ZTE Axon 30S

Screen
- Advertisement -

OLED 6.92″
2460×1080
120Hz

Dimensions and weight

170.2 x 77.8 x 7.8mm
189g
- Advertisement -

Processor

Snapdragon 870

RAM

8 / 12GB

Storage

You can now configure WhatsApp in the language you want

128 / 256GB

Frontal camera

16MP
hide under the screen

Rear camera

64MP
8MP UGA
5MPmacro
2MP bokeh

Drums

4,200mAh
55W fast charge

Operating system

android 12
myOS12

connectivity

5G
WiFi 6
Bluetooth 5.1
USB-C
NFC

Others

Spotify changes its design and now music and podcasts have their own section

Fingerprint reader under the screen

Price

From 245 euros to change

Look mom, no stuff on the screen

ZTE is one of the brands that is betting the most on camera technology under the screen. A technology that returns once again in this ZTE Axon 30S. So the screen OLED with 6.92 inches diagonal and Full HD + resolution it has nothing on its surface and keeps the edges quite small. The screen also boasts of having a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

Under this screen we find both the fingerprint reader and 16 megapixel front camera. This camera is strategically hidden under a portion of the screen with a resolution of 400 dpi.

Axon

For power, ZTE repeats with a Snapdragon 870 which is beginning to age and has more of a mid-range flavor than a high-end one, with versions with 8 or 12 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of storage. In return, the terminal can keep its price quite low for the technology it incorporates, at least if we take into account its launch price in China.

Behind the ZTE Axon 30S mounts a quad camera with 64 megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel wide angle, a 5-megapixel macro sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor for portrait mode. All this, with a rear where both the ZTE and AXON brand are included.

Axon30s

Regarding the battery, we have a capacity e 4,200 mAh combined with 55W fast charge. One of the few novelties compared to last year’s model is that this time it is launched with Android 12 with MyOS12.

Versions and prices of the ZTE Axon 30S

Colorsaxon

The ZTE Axon 30S has already gone on sale in China in the black and blue colors and two versions, 8+128 GB and 12+256 GB. We still do not know if it will be sold in Spain.

  • ZTE Axon 30s 8+128GB: 1,698 yuan, 245 euros to change.

  • ZTE Axon 30s 12+256 GB: 2,198 yuan, 318 euros to change.

More information | ZTE

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Tech News

PlayStation 5 makes the leap to a new Oberon Plus SoC manufactured in 6nm

Less than a month ago we saw that Sony had introduced a new version...
Apple

iPhone 14, Apple has started production in India

Apple has already started manufacturing the iPhone 14 in India: the company confirmed this...

More like this

Dedicated Server

Best web hosting of 2022

The best web hosting providers for your needs tried and tested Wondering how to find...
How to?

How to get free envelopes for the Qatar World Cup 2022 virtual album

There is less and less to go before the great Qatar 2022 Soccer World...
Instagram

How to switch to bold, italic or strikethrough on Instagram

Not only WhatsApp has tricks to be able to change the font, on Instagram...

© 2021 voonze.com.