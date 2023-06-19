New releases coming to Netflix, Prime Video and more for the weekend of June 16

- Advertisement -

coming-to- - -video-and-more-for.jpg" width="980" height="565" />

Don’t you know the premieres this weekend of 9, 2023 between platforms? Well, we are going to show you everything that is most interesting among the most important that currently exist in Spain. Thus, you will not miss any quality series or movie because you are unaware that it is available.

One of the series that is quite worthwhile among the premieres this weekend is Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, which lands June 16 on SkyShowtime. Conceived as a spin-off of the acclaimed series Star Trek: Discovery, Strange New Worlds transports us to an era in which the United Federation of Planets is in full bloom. This new installment follows the courageous expeditions of Christopher Pike, played by Anson Mount, who has already made an indelible impression on Star Trek fans with his performance on Discovery.

- Advertisement -

One of the most exciting aspects of Strange New Worlds is that it gives us the opportunity to delve into the rich past of iconic characters. In addition, it opens up a range of narrative and emotional possibilities. Being situated in a time when space exploration is at its peak.

A movie lands on the Prime Video platform that is quite interesting and worth giving it a try. We talk about The son, starring Vanessa Kirby and Hugh Jackman. It tells the story of Peter, who must balance the demands of his new relationship with Emma – and their adorable baby – while dealing with the consequences of the appearance in his life of his ex-wife Kate and their son, Nicholas. The dynamics between the characters is submerged in emotional chaos, since the latter is a problematic young man who is aggressive and distant, which makes any attempt at communication and mutual understanding difficult. It can be seen from June 16.

The rest of the releases for the week of June 16, 2023

Next, we leave a list full of everything that is interesting between the series and movies that are new for this weekend that, surely, will get you entertained at home.

Netflix

Tyler Rake 2: Premiere June 16

Black Clover: The Sword of the Wizard King: Premiere June 16

Black Mirror: season six premiere on June 15

HBO Max

The great sarao: premiere on June 16

Prime Video

The Grand Tour: Eurocrash: premiere of the last part of the second season on June 16

Disney+

Stan Lee, a centennial legend: premiere on June 16

Movistar Plus+

Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets: Premiere June 16

Pearl: Premiere June 17

Outlander: season seven premiere on June 17

Bros: more than friends: premiere on June 18

filming

I have electric dreams: premiere on June 16

Family Matters: Premiere June 16

Mind Game: premiere on June 16

Anime Supremacy!: premiere on June 16