Clearance sale: Save $437 on this luxurious Lenovo 4K 2-in-1 laptop

- Advertisement -

If you’re a fan of luxurious laptops, Lenovo’s Yoga line is worth checking out. They’ve got great-looking touchscreens and the various form factors make them super versatile. If you’re on the hunt for such a machine, you better listen up. Best Buy’s currently selling the Lenovo Yoga 9i OLED 2-in-1 laptop for $1,312.99, which is a massive savings of $437. This specific model features a beautiful 4K OLED touch display as well as a built-in fingerprint reader and backlit keyboard. You can’t get more premium than that.

The Yoga 9i comes equipped with an Intel Core i7-120P CPU, 16GGB of RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage. It should have no problem zipping through office work and day-to-day tasks like checking e-mail and whatnot. The 2-in-1 form factor means that you can flip the screen around 360 degrees and use the laptop like a tablet. In addition to the versatile form factor, it also weighs just a little over three pounds, making it the perfect travel companion. Finally, for those who like to take copious amounts of notes, it comes with the Lenovo Precision Pen 2.

- Advertisement -

This is a phenomenal deal, but we recommend you jump on it sooner rather than later, as this laptop is on clearance and stock will likely dwindle fast.

Get the Lenovo Yoga 9i OLED 2-in-1 laptop for $1,312.99 at Best Buy