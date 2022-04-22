Netflix makes it easy to find series and movies on your TV

We’ve had a lot of headlines dedicated to Netflix these past few days. Not only did they announce a fiscal quarter revealing that they have lost thousands of subscribers, but also some of the strategies they are considering for the long term.

But it is also adding new features and dynamics to improve its applications. And one of these novelties you will find the next time you watch Netflix from your TV.

Netflix redesigns the way it presents categories on TV

If it happens to you that you never find anything to watch on Netflix when you search through its content from TV, the new dynamic may help you. Netflix is ​​updating the TV app with a new “Category Hub”:

Starting today, you can find this center in the menu on the left in the profiles of adults and children. There, you will see your top 3 personalized categories based on what you love to watch on a regular basis.

As you can see in the image, the design of the categories in the form of cards that scroll horizontally is replaced by a new vertical menu. This menu will show at the top the 3 categories that we consult the most, then the categories that are most popular worldwide and those that are relevant locally.

In the image you will see that “Earth Day” is included as a category. This is a bonus that Netflix tries to offer by adding content collections to celebrate certain important days, so you will see that this proposal will change every month.

The idea is that this new Category Hub makes it easier for users to find the content they are interested in without having to go through the entire application. And while Netflix continues to prioritize personalized recommendations, users will be able to find any category of interest to them without going overboard.