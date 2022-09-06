Netflix advances the launch of its plan with ads

could advance the of its new subscription plan. Yes, the cheap plan with ads.

It was expected to arrive in the first quarter of 2023, but it seems that it would be ready to be implemented from November according to some sources.

Netflix could launch its plan with ads in November

November 1 would be the launch date of the new Netflix plan. The new plan that plans to offer an alternative to those users who are looking for a cheaper option.

As mentioned in Variety, Netflix will advance its plans to anticipate the launch of the Disney + proposal with its advertising plan, which will be released on December 8. Netflix will apparently only be targeting a few markets at the launch of its new ad-supported plan, reaching Canada, the US, Canada, the UK, Germany, and France.

Remember that although this new Netflix option has been promoted as the “plan with ads”, advertising is not the only change that we will find in this proposal. For example, users who opt for this plan will not have access to the entire catalog of Netflix movies and series. And they will not have the “Downloads” option that allows them to watch movies or series episodes offline.

Netflix has mentioned on more than one occasion that this option is not intended to replace the plans that we now find on the platform, but rather is presented as a new proposal.

Unlike the current plans, those who opt for this subscription will find ads of about 15 to 30 seconds, which will not exceed 4 minutes per hour of playback in total.

Let us remember that this is one of the many strategies that Netflix plans to implement to once again capture the attention of users in some markets.