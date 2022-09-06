Notebook, tablet, smartphone, smartwatch: Huawei is doing four times more

huawei-matebook-x-pro-2022-the-flagship-laptop-improves-design-and-performance/">Huawei uses the IFA in Berlin to present a , two tablets, a and a smartwatch. However, not all products are really new.

At the exhibition center in Berlin, Huawei is going far and throwing new products from four categories onto the market. In addition to the Huawei Nova 10 Pro, two variants of the MatePad Pro, the MateBook X Pro and the Huawei Watch D, are about to be launched on the German market.

- Advertisement -

The MateBook X Pro is a flat 14-inch notebook that is reasonably portable with a weight of 1.26 kilograms. The magnesium housing in chic dark blue offers a home for an Intel Core i7 of the twelfth generation, Windows 11 is used as the operating system. The touch screen displays 3120 × 2080 pixels and thus achieves a pixel density of 264 ppi.

The maximum refresh rate is 90 Hz. Huawei states that it is the first manufacturer to have received the Eye Comfort 3.0 certificate from TÜV Rheinland for the MateBook X Pro. 17 scenarios are used to test whether the display is particularly easy on the eyes. The notebook, which will cost 2199 euros, also has two fans, four microphones and six speakers.

- Advertisement -

The new MatePad Pro comes in two sizes, 11 and 12.6 inches. Huawei continues to use an old acquaintance as a drive, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 from 2019. Both tablets are the first devices to run under the new software version Harmony OS 3.0, which supports, among other things, the grouping of widgets. The displays with OLED panels display content with a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz. With a detachable keyboard, stand-up cover and stylus, the tablets should also serve as mobile work devices. The battery of the small MatePad Pro has a capacity of 8300 mAh, while the 12.6-inch tablet has 10050 mAh. The number of speakers also varies, there are six in the small tablet and eight in the large one. The small model will be available at a price of 649 euros, the price for the large one has not yet been determined.

Huawei Watch D with blood pressure measurement

There is also something new in wearables. With Strava, Huawei can report another software partner, and their own smartwatches should soon be able to deliver their data to this fitness service without having to take a detour via a third-party app. In addition, the Huawei Watch D, which was announced in May, is now coming onto the market after successful certification.

The angular smartwatch with aluminum housing can not only record an ECG, but also measure blood pressure. For this, Huawei has installed a tiny pump that generates a pressure of up to 40 kPa and inflates the special bracelet. Huawei promises a battery life of one week with six blood pressure measurements and ECG recordings and 90 minutes of sports tracking with GPS. Huawei did not name a price here either, sales are scheduled to begin in the fall.

The quartet is completed with the Nova 10 Pro, a new smartphone that appears with the AOSP-based EMUI 12. The 191 gram Nova 10 Pro is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G, which – unlike usual – does not support 5G mobile communications. The OLED display measures 6.78 inches diagonally and displays 2652 × 1200 pixels. The conspicuously sparkling camera module houses a 50-megapixel main camera and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle, plus a 2-megapixel camera for depth information. The Nova 10 Pro even snaps selfies with 60 megapixels. The battery of the Huawei smartphone, which is again released without access to Google services, has a capacity of 4500 mAh. In addition to 256 GB of non-expandable memory, there is also 8 GB of RAM on board.