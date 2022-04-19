EntertainmentTech News

Netflix adds a function to indicate what you like the most, what is it about?

By: Brian Adam

One of the interesting things to do in Netflix for it to know how to adjust the content it recommends is to indicate what you like once you have seen it. And, the truth is that there are not many who do this and they lose a tool that is most useful. And, now, it has been known that it will improve it.

As announced by the streaming video platform itself, it will begin to add shortly (in some regions this is already a reality) the possibility of indicating what is placed in a leadership position among the series, movies and documentaries that are seen at home if you have a Netflix account. And this is good news.

What could be done to date

What was already offered in all clients, whether for mobile devices or those used on Smart TVs, is to indicate if something like it or not (by using the thumbs up or thumbs down icons, respectively). In this way, your tastes are indicated to the platform, which results in a much better use of the internal algorithms that are used to recommend what to see in case you have any doubts.

This is something that is not present in all VOD services currently on the market, and makes Netflix different and offers a much more personalized operation. But, apparently, it was not enough for the company and it has gone a step further… And, the truth is that it is most interesting.

pixabay

What’s Added Now on Netflix

As the platform itself has communicated, from now on it will be possible to use a double thumbs up so that there is one more scale between what is indicated to be convincing. In this way, users can adjust in a much more precise way what convinces them -either by theme or by the actors involved, for example-. Therefore, and as we indicated before, the content recommendations will be much more precise and the successes will surely be more numerous.

Luckily, just like before, this new option is released out of the box for apps iOS and Androidnot forgetting the developments in the televisions and even on the client Web. In this way, it is clear that Netflix wants to know what you like so that you get the most out of the important catalog of content that it has in its database -which, on many occasions, is completely unknown-.

