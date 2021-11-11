Netflix will look better from now on on your TV: after its passage through Android, the AV1 codec reaches televisions and PS4 Pro

We are used to hearing about streaming video platforms and evaluating the image quality they offer. If they are compatible with this or another HDR standard, if they have 4K content … but one aspect that is really important is the codec used. An aspect that Netflix now improves by adopting the codec AV1.

Along with the quality or breadth of the catalog, the platforms also seek greater efficiency when streaming content, something that notably enables the use of the AV1 codec. A more efficient system already tested in mobiles that allows a lower band consumption especially in 4K resolutions and that now reaches televisions after passing through mobile phones.

From mobiles to televisions

Before continuing, remember that the AV1 codec, acronym for AOMedia Video 1, has been developed by the Alliance for Open Media and endorsed by Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Google, IBM, Intel, Microsoft, Mozilla and Netflix. A codec that represents a significant improvement over VP9, which was the one I used until now. An interesting free and royalty-free alternative to VP9 and HEVC.

The AV1 codec now comes to Netflix on some TVs and desktops after being used on mobile devices, a platform in which it makes even more sense to depend in many cases on data rates. The AV1 video format improves the performance offered by VP9 and HEVC by up to 40% by having a more efficient compression method, thus requiring less bandwidth to send the same resolution.

In addition, with the use of AV1 they have stated that Reduces the delay from when playback starts by 2%, as well as reducing by up to 38% the quality drop that can occur at some moments of reception due to bandwidth problems.

Netflix has pointed out that all content based on the AV1 codec is 10-bit color coded, in the maximum resolution that they offer from the origin and with the original frame rate that they present, including those of high frame rate or HFR, although at the moment it seems that they do not have HDR.

However, there are two nuances to do, since it is not an easy process. On the one hand a large amount of content has to be recoded from original sources is a process that takes hours. In this sense, the platform states that support for AV1 will come first to the most popular titles.

On the other hand, the arrival of content with the AV1 codec users who access Netflix from some televisions will benefit and from the PS4 Pro. And this is the only negative aspect, the devices that for now can benefit from this improvement, as few televisions are compatible and capable of decoding AV1. All those who are not, will continue to use HEVC and MPEG4 AVC.

For now they are compatible all televisions with Android TV released from March 31 of this year, just like Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K Max or some Samsung TV models.

Netflix gets the batteries to improve the streaming quality versus competitors such as Amazon Prime Video, Disney +, Apple TV + and HBO Max, platforms that were used in many cases is HEVC / H.265 compared to the H.264 that Netflix has been using in Full HD and lower resolutions if the content did not have a 4K version.

Via | Netflix