EntertainmentTech News

This week’s premieres on Netflix, HBO Max, Movistar +, Prime Video and Disney +

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

start a new week and, with it, the return to the usual routine. One of the things that you are sure to look forward to when you return home is the chance to enjoy new series or movies on streaming video platforms where you have a user. We show you the ones you should not miss.

Read moreDelight for the Irish as Saoirse Ronan and Martin McDonagh win Golden Globes

The truth is that there are quite a few interesting things in the different services that exist in Spain, such as the arrival of the fifth season of the series Elite on Netflix or the creation Tokyo Vice to the HBO Max database. Obviously, there are also good things to scratch when it comes to movies.

The best of this week on streaming platforms

Next, you can check what is on each of the large platforms that exist in Spain so that you can sign up for the calendar the dates that you should not miss this week to enjoy to the fullest when you are quietly at home. They are the following:

Netflix

Read moreADAC Rallye Deutschland: ŠKODA’s Jan Kopecký and co-driver Pavel Dresler win WRC 2 Pro category

Apart from the series that we have mentioned before, the best that arrives are the series Tomorrow and the movie The Glass Girls. This is the complete list:

Series

  • Labor proposal, April 4
  • Mighty Express, April 4th season six
  • Pálpito, April 6
  • Erotic lines, April 8
  • Elite, April 8 the fifth season
  • Green eggs with ham, April 8 second season
  • Tiger & Bunny, April 8 second season
  • Tomorrow, April 9
Read moreWould You Like To Sponsor the Mother Tongues Festival 2020?

Films

  • fury, april 06
  • The Crystal Girls, April 8
  • Yaksha: Ruthless Operations, April 8
  • Metal Lords, April 8
  • Between two worlds, April 8, 2022

hbo max

There is only one novelty here, but it is very good. The series premieres on April 8 Tokyo Vice where the protagonist has to solve murders in which the Japanese Yakuza is involved. Ideal for lovers of thrillers. The films that arrive on the platform are Criminal Saints on April 5 and The Way Back on the 11th of the same month.

Amazon Prime Video

Something similar happens in the service of the well-known online store, since you will enjoy a series and a couple of movies this week. The first is the fourth season of mothers. Love and life and, in what has to do with the latter, on day seven you will be able to enjoy a documentary by Laura Pausini. Nice to meet you and the next day A date with the pastwhere two CIA agents meet again after a mission that did not go well.

Disney+

The highlight that comes between the series is Alternative Therapy, where a troubled couple turns to a therapist who, to say the least, is very particular. In the movies section, what we believe you should not miss is death on the nile, since you will enjoy a wonderful creation of the novel by Agatha Christie. This is all you can enjoy this week:

Series

  • What a fabric, Sam; 6 april
  • Alternative Therapy; 6 april
  • Cloak and dagger; April 6 seasons one and two
  • me and the world; April 6 first and second season
  • bluey; April 6 first two seasons

Films

  • Death on the Nile; 6 of April
  • Sex Appeal; 8 april
  • The call of the wild; 8 april
  • Brubaker; 8 april
  • phenomenon; 8 april

Movistar+

Finally, this platform arrives that has a new arrival this week in what has to do with the series. This is We apologize for the inconveniences on April 8, starring, among others, Antonio Resines. As for movies, there are two new options to enjoy: Natural light and bye bye idiots which you can see on April 5 and 8 respectively.

 

Previous articleVivo Y21G: Vivo’s new budget arrives with fast charging, virtual RAM and Android 12
Next articleThe Snapdragon 8 Gen1+ could be announced before the summer
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Mobile

The Snapdragon 8 Gen1+ could be announced before the summer

chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ will arrive sooner than expected. According to one filtration the Plus model of...
Android

Vivo Y21G: Vivo’s new budget arrives with fast charging, virtual RAM and Android 12

Vivo is beginning to make a name for itself in our country, although here we still...
Mobile

The Xiaomi 12 Lite will arrive with great surprises on its screen and camera

There are two terminals that are very close to announcing Xiaomi, one destined for the high-end product...
Car Tech

Tesla calls more than 125,000 Model 3 electric cars for review. What happened?

From time to time, problems are detected in a batch of vehicles and they have to be called...

© 2021 voonze.com.