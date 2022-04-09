This week’s premieres on Netflix, HBO Max, Movistar +, Prime Video and Disney +

start a new week and, with it, the return to the usual routine. One of the things that you are sure to look forward to when you return home is the chance to enjoy new series or movies on streaming video platforms where you have a user. We show you the ones you should not miss.

The truth is that there are quite a few interesting things in the different services that exist in Spain, such as the arrival of the fifth season of the series Elite on Netflix or the creation Tokyo Vice to the HBO Max database. Obviously, there are also good things to scratch when it comes to movies.

The best of this week on streaming platforms

Next, you can check what is on each of the large platforms that exist in Spain so that you can sign up for the calendar the dates that you should not miss this week to enjoy to the fullest when you are quietly at home. They are the following:

Netflix

Apart from the series that we have mentioned before, the best that arrives are the series Tomorrow and the movie The Glass Girls. This is the complete list:

Series

Labor proposal, April 4

Mighty Express, April 4th season six

Pálpito, April 6

Erotic lines, April 8

Elite, April 8 the fifth season

Green eggs with ham, April 8 second season

Tiger & Bunny, April 8 second season

Tomorrow, April 9

Films

fury, april 06

The Crystal Girls, April 8

Yaksha: Ruthless Operations, April 8

Metal Lords, April 8

Between two worlds, April 8, 2022

hbo max

There is only one novelty here, but it is very good. The series premieres on April 8 Tokyo Vice where the protagonist has to solve murders in which the Japanese Yakuza is involved. Ideal for lovers of thrillers. The films that arrive on the platform are Criminal Saints on April 5 and The Way Back on the 11th of the same month.

Amazon Prime Video

Something similar happens in the service of the well-known online store, since you will enjoy a series and a couple of movies this week. The first is the fourth season of mothers. Love and life and, in what has to do with the latter, on day seven you will be able to enjoy a documentary by Laura Pausini. Nice to meet you and the next day A date with the pastwhere two CIA agents meet again after a mission that did not go well.

Disney+

The highlight that comes between the series is Alternative Therapy, where a troubled couple turns to a therapist who, to say the least, is very particular. In the movies section, what we believe you should not miss is death on the nile, since you will enjoy a wonderful creation of the novel by Agatha Christie. This is all you can enjoy this week:

Series

What a fabric, Sam; 6 april

Alternative Therapy; 6 april

Cloak and dagger; April 6 seasons one and two

me and the world; April 6 first and second season

bluey; April 6 first two seasons

Films

Death on the Nile; 6 of April

Sex Appeal; 8 april

The call of the wild; 8 april

Brubaker; 8 april

phenomenon; 8 april

Movistar+

Finally, this platform arrives that has a new arrival this week in what has to do with the series. This is We apologize for the inconveniences on April 8, starring, among others, Antonio Resines. As for movies, there are two new options to enjoy: Natural light and bye bye idiots which you can see on April 5 and 8 respectively.