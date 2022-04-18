Vivo X Fold, the battle for the podium for the best folding mobile wins an applicant with great power and an excellent camera

The mobile market with a flexible screen adds a new contender with the Vivo X Fold, a folding mobile that has hardware that lives up to expectations. With two screens, a folding system similar to that of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, loaded with power and with a set of cameras that aspires to the highest level.

Sooner or later folding mobiles will end up dominating the market, at least enough so that they do not need the disbursement of a full salary. While the popularization of the format is carried out, each brand will be taking out its range proposals premium. Samsung, Huawei, OPPO, Xiaomi and now Vivo: its folding is now official.

Vivo X Fold technical sheet

Vivo X Fold screens External: AMOLED 6.53 "FullHD + (2,520 x 1,080 pixels) at 120 Hz

Internal: AMOLED 8″ QHD+ (2,200 x 1,800 pixels) at 120 Hz Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 RAM 12GB Storage 256/512GB Frontal camera 32 megapixels rear cameras Main: 50 megapixels

Wide angle: 48 megapixels

Telephoto lens x3: 12 megapixels

Telephoto x5: 8 megapixels Battery 4,600 mAh with fast charge of 66 W (wired) and 50 W (wireless) Operating system OriginOS Ocean based on Android 12 connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11 Bluetooth 5.2

NFC

USB-C Others On-screen fingerprint sensor

Stereo dual speaker system

IP68 Dimensions and weight 162 x 144.9 x 6.3mm

311 grams Price From 1,297.96 euros to change

Loaded with everything and with twice as many screens

There are no palliatives: our protagonist is imposing in all aspects, Vivo has done an excellent job. At the forefront in processor thanks to the Snapdragon 8 gen 1, maximum amount of RAM and storagean attractive design, the highest quality materials and a minimum thickness once the Vivo X Fold is folded: 14.57 mm.

The double screen is what makes phones like this stand out: on the outside it offers a 6.53-inch AMOLED panel; inside, diagonal stretches to 8 inches thanks to its flexible AMOLED screen. Both offer a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz.

The cameras of the Vivo X Fold are presented inside a rectangular module with a ring in which all the objectives are embedded, four in all. With their respective sensors: 50-megapixel main camera, 48-megapixel wide-angle lens and two telephoto lenses, one 3x and the other 5x; with 12 and 8 megapixel sensors, respectively. Ahead mobile drills the outer screen to hang a 16 megapixel camera.

Inside the Vivo X Fold beats a 4,600 mAh battery with fast 66 W wired and 50 W wireless charging. In addition, the mobile maintains IP68 protection against dust and water despite being a folding phone. It offers a fingerprint reader under the panel and a double stereo speaker.

How could it be otherwise given the category of the phone, the Vivo X Fold is updated to Android 12 along with the latest version of the custom layer: OriginOS Ocean.

Vivo X Fold price and availability

The phone is official, although for now it will stay in China. There is not much chance that the Vivo X Fold jumps the Asian borders: it will start selling there this April.