NBA on AppleTV? Strong rumors of streaming interest.

whatNBA on AppleTV? Some of the parties of the nba could appear in AppleTV+but there are still many obstacles to a possible agreement with Manzana.

According to a new report from the CNBC, Manzana has shown “interest” in an agreement to rebroadcast the nba.

Apple is not the only company interested in acquiring the rights. competing with Amazon, NBC Sports and NBCUniversal are especially interested in gaining access to the parties of the nba.

NBA on AppleTV? CNBC report.

According to a report from CNBC, Apple and Amazon have expressed interest in the nba for exclusive streaming deals. The information comes from anonymous people familiar with the matter.

NBCUniversal seeks an agreement that allows it to broadcast playoff games on the network nbcwhile some regular season games would be exclusive to the streaming service of Peacock.

The report did not specify what other potential buyers, such as Manzanathey might be interested.

The possible offer of Manzana for an undisclosed series of matches in the nba depends on various events.

The nbc had the rights to nba until Disney and Turner Sports They bought them 20 years ago.

Negotiations can only be resumed if turner Sports and Disney they are willing to give up the exclusive trading window, which expires in April 2024.

The nba could simply decide to renew their contracts with Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery, which expire at the end of the 2024-2025 season.

However, the CNBC reports that this is unlikely, as broadcast has replaced standard cable.

The CEO of Warner Brosthe discoverer David Zaslav also he said: “We don’t necessarily have to have the NBA.”

The CNBC suggested that the nba it could create two packages for bidders, with content for three or four partners split between broadcast and traditional television.

What to expect from AppleTV.

As entertainment markets continue to change thanks to the disconnect, it is to be expected that Apple will take advantage of any sports package it sees fit to promote its brand.

However, the company is known to seek greater control over agreements and the content of contracts, causing disputes in negotiations.

we hope that Manzana do not fall asleep, because Amazon is another strong competitor and may prove to be a more attractive option for the nbasince it already owns the rights to broadcast the matches in Brazil.

Besides, Amazon is less demanding in contract negotiations, which would make it even more difficult to offer Manzana.

The apple company is interested in sports content to attract new viewers to its streaming service AppleTV+.

Manzana has already entered the sports scene, signing contracts with the Major League Baseball and the major League Soccer.

However, Manzana he hopes to expand into other sports. The company previously owned the rights to NFL Sunday Tickett, but now he seems to have his sights set on the nba.

MLS games will be available in February with the MLS Season Pass priced at $14.99 per month, or $99 per season, while MLB content debuted last spring with Friday Night Baseball.

For now, we can only wait for more information about the deal and an official report from the nbasince everything is still in the rumor phase, with the hope that Manzana close the deal.