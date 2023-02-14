The best alternatives to TikTok [2023]

- Advertisement -

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn - Advertisement - Share on Pinterest Share on Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

- Advertisement -

TikTok is a social network that has experienced spectacular growth since the coronavirus pandemic, even exceeding 1 billion users worldwide. The reach of viral content on the social network is overwhelming, not only among the younger audience, but TikTok has considerably diversified the age of its users.

But despite its popularity, you should know that there are some TikTok Alternatives, that will work in countries where the platform is blocked –such as India– or that will simply allow you to try another system in case you are tired of always using the same thing and are curious. Beyond Instagram Reels, there are other possibilities:

Some apps similar to TikTok do a first class job, the user experience is satisfactory and comfortable.

– Like: Likee is a video editing and sharing system. The best thing is that it has many tools to edit the content as you wish, there is a huge variety of filters, sound effects, audio tracks, etc. At Likee you will find viral videos, short videos, live broadcasts and integrated social functions.

- Advertisement -

– Funimate: this is a video editing application that has very useful tools to add custom animations to the content. It also has the ability to make overlays or transitions to bring the video to a professional level. What you do will be published on various networks or you can only dedicate it to the Funimate community.

– Chingari: we arrived at a platform that has music and dance as protagonists. It has interesting options such as lip synchronization, comic boxes and funny visual effects that will fill the content with life. Chingari is a growing app and it looks like it will become even more popular in the future, as it now has 50 million users.

– Thriller: focuses on exposing original music videos made by the user himself. To facilitate the creation, it has a video editor and an AI that is capable of making a compilation of the best clips. It is also a good app to publicize your brand or business through a series of short films.

– Zoomerang: The attractiveness of the application is that it has templates, tutorials, effects, filters, fonts, and stickers to apply to the videos you make. Even if you don’t want to replace TikTok, Zoomerang is a perfect tool for making fun and original content that’s a little off the beaten path.