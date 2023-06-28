Nanoleaf’s 4D Camera Mirrors Screens to Project Light Shows

A 4D screen mirroring camera and Ultra Black Shapes Hexagons luminous panels are among Nanoleaf’s releases this week. The company highlights above all the first device, which highlights a smart lighting strip that can be attached to TVs and monitors to reflect, in a light show, what is on the screen, be it games, movies, etc.
The 4D camera will work with any configured TV or monitor. For Xbox Series X|S or PS5 gamers, or anyone who just wants an immersive experience, Nanoleaf 4D offers intelligent lighting that simply wasn’t available before with Nanoleaf products.
For computer users, however, the 4D camera features had been available for some time. There is a screen mirroring feature in the software that allows you to extend the colors of your contents on the screen.
The Nanoleaf 4D Screen Mirroring Camera and Ultra Black Shapes Hexagons are available for pre-order starting this Tuesday. Kit in 65-inch and 85-inch lengths retails for $100 and $120, respectively. The Ultra Black Shapes Hexagons lights go for $220 in the nine-piece smart kit. A single pack of three hexagons costs US$70. The products should begin shipping to users in July.