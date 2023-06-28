Nanoleaf’s 4D Camera Mirrors Screens to Project Light Shows

A 4D screen mirroring camera and Ultra Black Shapes Hexagons luminous panels are among Nanoleaf’s releases this week. The company highlights above all the first device, which highlights a smart lighting strip that can be attached to TVs and monitors to reflect, in a light show, what is on the screen, be it games, movies, etc.

The 4D camera will work with any configured TV or monitor. For Xbox Series X|S or PS5 gamers, or anyone who just wants an immersive experience, Nanoleaf 4D offers intelligent lighting that simply wasn’t available before with Nanoleaf products.