Zoom’s Intelligent Director beta will track faces in conference rooms

The company claimed this new system avoids the “bowling effect” seen in many large video meetings in boardrooms, where most participants sit as far away from the camera as possible. Intelligent Director is now available in beta form for anyone who installs the new update 5.15.0 Zoom Rooms .

Zoom announced the arrival of Intelligent Director beta, artificial intelligence that will allow more face detection in a meeting room. The software will focus on each participant’s face, display their face in a box on the screen, and track them as they move.

Currently, the system can track up to 16 members of the meeting, the company said. The machine learning that powers the software can also decide which camera is best to use to track participants head-on, as long as there are multiple cameras set up in the space.

A limitation of is that the AI ​​cannot differentiate between who is in a room and who remains outside. A person walking past a meeting room window will briefly appear as a speaker in the meeting until they disappear from view. The company said that it is among its goals to adjust its ability to recognize only figures who should be in the meeting.

Among the company’s other artificial intelligence advances, chat summaries, whiteboard sessions and creating meeting agendas were announced.

This new system will not work with any off-rack webcams. Certain cameras like the AVer Cam550, Poly e70 and Yealink UVC 86 are designed to work with Intelligent Director. Minimum specifications require a computer running an Apple M1 chip or an Intel i5 processor. It’s also only supported on Windows and Mac platforms, though Zoom has promised wider availability in the future.