MWC 2023: TIM CEO says economic scenario affects operators’ profit

Pietro Labriola, who took over as CEO of the Tim Group —until recently, Telecom Italia— and who came to head Tim’s operation in Europe, went to the Mobile World Congress 2023 in Barcelona, ​​Spain, and criticized the current state of the market for operators around the world.

“We are facing a perfect storm,” said the executive, citing unsustainable trends linked to falling retail prices, increased data consumption and “unprecedented” investments needed to upgrade networks. The executive also pointed out the slowdown in economic growth and the increase in interest rates, and how this entire macroeconomic scenario is putting pressure on operators’ profits.