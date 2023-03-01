Xiaomi 12T Pro: the best value for money in the family? | Analysis / Review

The large screen features strong brightness, 120 Hz refresh rate and lower response time than others in the segment, which helps in games. Stereo sound has high power with quality sound and well balanced between bass, mids and highs, without distorting when at maximum.

The look is identical to the cheapest model in the line and also very similar to others in the Xiaomi 12 family. Gorilla Glass 5. The IP53 certification is simpler against water and does not guarantee that the device survives being submerged as we have in the 12S Ultra.

The Xiaomi 12T Pro brings a 200 MP camera at a more affordable price for those who care about a powerful sensor, but are not willing to pay dearly for the Xiaomi 12S Ultra. It is a turbocharged version of the 12T that retains the design while bringing a more powerful platform to handle the more powerful camera.

The Xiaomi 12T comes with Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 in options with 8 and 12 GB of RAM. We tested the 8 GB one and even using 3 GB of storage it is still common to see the Xiaomi cell phone reload apps in the background. As with the 12T, this one also lacks in software optimization. At the very least, all the games we tested ran smoothly at maximum quality.

The battery, on the other hand, excites by guaranteeing autonomy for the whole day off. As much as its energy capacity has not been increased compared to its predecessor, we saw a considerable gain in duration. The charger is the same 120W as before and takes less than half an hour to fully fill the battery.

And we come to the most important point of the Xiaomi 12T Pro: its powerful 200 MP camera. Don’t be fooled by the high resolution, as it doesn’t beat the Xiaomi 12S Ultra which only has a 50 MP camera, but comes with a larger sensor that captures more light and details. Overall, the 12T Pro’s photographic set hits more than it misses, but the macro camera could be swapped for an ultra-wide with autofocus.

Is it worth buying the Xiaomi 12T Pro? It proves to be a more interesting option than the 12T, taking into account the small price difference. The disappointing part is for RAM management and HDR which doesn’t always help when shooting against light. To check out all the details, just access the full analysis through the link below: