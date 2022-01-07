ColorOS 12, there is the updated official roadmap for Europe

There are news for ColorOS 12, officially announced last September and already arrived in some markets on the first smartphones, as indicated above. With the new year, Oppo has updated the roadmap for the release of both the beta and the stable version.
Let’s start from the first – the beta – and immediately confirm the news that the program will not be made available within the territory of the European Union:
This plan is not available to residents of the European Union and the European Economic Area due to the GDPR.
We will therefore have to please of the stable version, which according to the new timing will be released as follows:
- Find X3 Pro 5G: being released in several European countries, including Italy
- Find X3 Neo 5G: from January 17 in France
- A73 5G: from 20 January in Italy (and Spain)
Oppo specifies that the distribution will take place gradually and that the new version will be available in two different ways:
- Settings> Software Update
- Settings icon in the upper right corner> Trial Version
|
Oppo A73 5G
75 x 162.2 x 7.9 mm
|
Oppo Find X3 Neo
72.5 x 159.9 x 7.99 mm
|
Oppo Find X3 Pro
74 x 163.6 x 8.26 mm
Unfortunately, the official information stops here, we still expect other news after January 20, with the hope that the company updates the list of smartphones ready to receive ColorOS 12 in a stable version with the relative timing for Europe and, in particular, for our country.
If you want to discover all the news of the new release, you will find details and images in our dedicated article.
