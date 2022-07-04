The Apple Watch Series 8 will also be a thermometer. One that will recommend you go to the doctor

’s smart watch has been gaining ground in the field of health for some time. Its electrocardiogram, fall detection or oxygen saturation functions are very useful, but in Cupertino they are preparing to introduce a much more everyday feature for the future Apple Watch 8: a thermometer.

This is stated by Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, who indicates that the function is ready and will be included if it passes internal tests. That thermometer mode might not give temperature readings as such, instead it will focus on detect sudden changes to, in case of doing so, you go see your .

Be careful, you have a fever

The new Apple Watch Series 8 prepares its arrival for this fall, and one of its most striking novelties will be that thermometer function that will allow detect for example if you have a fever.

[mb_related_posts1]

According to Gurman’s data, the watch will not give accurate body temperature readings, but instead will be dedicated to detecting sudden changes in temperature to offer warnings and even the recommendation that let’s confirm that detection with a conventional thermometer or let’s pay a visit to our doctor.

This temperature sensor could also be used for potential monitoring of the fertility in women: Changes in these records could thus help determine when a woman is most likely to get pregnant or when she is going to have her period.

It does not seem that there will be major changes at the hardware level in the future Apple Watch Series 8. There is talk of a possible higher quality display in high-end models, but for example it does not seem that the processor of these watches will have more power than their predecessors.

What we may have is a ruggedized Apple Watch Series 8, a model specially designed for extreme athletes who will be specially protected. The thermometer function will not be present in the new Apple Watch SE according to these latest leaks.