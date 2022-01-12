OPPO A36, in China a new mid-range smartphone with Snapdragon 680 | Price

OPPO A36 is a Dual SIM with support for 3G / 4G networks only and is equipped with a 5,000 mAh with charging at only 10W and a 6.56 inch LCD display with HD + resolution (1612 × 720 pixels, 269 PPI), 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sample rate.

Based on Android 11 with ColorOS 11 customization, OPPO A36 integrates a processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 , a 2.4GHz 6nm octacore, supported by 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage space expandable via micro SD slot.

DATA SHEET

A hole in the upper left corner of the display integrates a 8MP camera with f / 2.0 aperture and viewing angle of 79 °. On the back, however, there is a dual vertical camera with a 13MP main sensor with f / 2.2 aperture flanked by a 2 MP useful for capturing depth of field information.

There is no shortage of 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi ac dual band, assisted GPS, USB-C connector and a sensor for fingerprint recognition on the side.

OPPO A36, as mentioned, will be available on the Chinese market in two color variants – black and blue – to a list price of 1,599 CNY, approximately, 219 euros. At the moment there is no information regarding the sale also on the international market. In the past rounds, we recall, the first details of the OPPO A96, a 5G with flat edges and a dual rear camera also emerged.