Motorola, poker of leaks: European specifications and prices of 4 new smartphones are filtered

Not only Razr 3: the well-known leaker OnLeaksin fact, today he shared information also on four other Motorola-branded smartphones in addition to those on the new generation of the iconic clamshell folding, which should take a step forward in hardware and also a big step back in price, which seems to be 500 euros lower than that of its predecessors.

The winged house poker anticipated by OnLeaks ranges from high end to low end through medium and includes Motorola Edge 30 Fusion, Edge 30 Lite, G32 and finally the economic one E12. Let’s proceed in order, and let’s see in detail what we know about the devices, analyzing them one by one.

EDGE 30 FUSION

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion will obviously be the heir of the Edge 20 Fusion (and that is the phone you see in the image above): with a price of 679 euros, 8 GB of RAM And 128GB of storage it will position itself close to the premium range. As for the SoC, there are no certainties, but rumors suggest that it may be a MediaTek Dimensity 900U. As for the colors with which it will arrive, OnLeaks he mentions only one, the black one.

EDGE 30 LITE

We go down in price and move on to Motorola Edge 30 Lite another 5G device that should be equipped with a Qualcomm chip, however, and precisely the Snapdragon 695. In Europe it will cost 399 euros with 8 GB of RAM And 128 GB of internal memory (no other cuts are foreseen). Previous rumors suggested the presence of a battery from 4,020 mAh with fast charging from 30Wof a main camera from 64 MP flanked by an ultrawide from 13 MP and a selfie cam from 32 MP, and finally a 6.28 inch POLED panel with FHD + resolution and refresh rate a 120Hz. The 3.5 mm audio jack for headphones will not be missing.

Probably, due to the relationship between potential features and price, Edge 30 Lite is the most interesting product among those that Motorola has in the launch pad for the rest of 2022. You can choose between three different shades for the body: Silver (silver), Veri Peri (purple) and Moonless Light (navy blue).

THE CHEAP COUPLE

The first proposal for the economic segment is Motorola G32 (4G). The price is lowered – 229 euros – and the fact sheet should also be less ambitious accordingly, with 3 GB of RAM and just 32 GB of internal memory. The SoC should be a Unisoc T606 and the display a 6.5 inch IPS LCD with HD + resolution and refresh rate a 90Hz. The rear photographic compartment will apparently consist of a main one from 16 MP, a depth sensor from 2 MP and one for macro shots always from 2 MP, while the selfie cam (included in a hole in the screen) will be 8 MP.

Here too, as expected, the 3.5 mm audio jack for headphones is not lacking and a battery with a capacity of 5,000 mAh is expected. Two colors to choose from, namely silver and gray.

The second economic proposal, which will barely cost 139 euros is Motorola E12. It will be an essential device, with a limited amount of memory – 2GB of RAM And 32 GB of storage. Colors: black and white.