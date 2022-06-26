MediaTek releases Dimensity 9000+ SoC to crush Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1

MediaTek has just announced an even more powerful version of its 2022 flagship SoC, the Dimensity 9000. Dubbed Dimensity 9000+, this version pushes the core frequency even further.

After the introduction of the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 engraved in 4 nm at the beginning of the year which left the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 in the rearview mirror in terms of performance, Qualcomm finally responded a few weeks ago with its new Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. Unlike the previous generation produced by Samsung, the chip is now also engraved by TSMC and intends to correct the defects of its predecessor.

In order not to leave the field open to Qualcomm, MediaTek has finally responded by presenting a new SoC Dimensity 9000+, an even faster version. Indeed, the increase in frequencies and the ARM Mali-G710 MC10 graphics processor integrated in the new chipset make it possible to obtain an increase of more than 5% in CPU performance and more than 10% in GPU performanceaccording to information from MediaTek.

The Dimensity 9000+ looks more powerful than the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1

One of the main differences between the Dimensity 9000 and this new chip is the increase in CPU power. The Cortex X2 main core is clocked a bit higher at 3.2 GHz, compared to 3.05 GHz on the standard Dimensity 9000. It is accompanied by three Cortex-A710 cores clocked at 2.85 GHz and four Cortex-A510 cores clocked at 1.8 GHz. Mali-G710 MC10 GPU can drive Full HD+ displays at 180Hz and QHD+ displays at 144Hz.

Like its predecessor, the Dimensity 9000+ supports LPDDR5X memory up to 7500 Mbps. We also find an integrated 5G M80 modem. The new platform complies with the next-generation 3GPP R16 5G standard and supports Sub-6GHz full-band 5G network. The Dimensity 9000+ will also feature 5G/4G Dual SIM Dual Active support, allowing users to use two networks at once. The chip also supports the new standard Bluetooth 5.3, WiFi 6E and the latest GNSS standard.

Additionally, the Dimensity 9000+ uses the MediaTek Imagiq 790 image processor. It can support sensors up to 320 megapixels and simultaneous 18-bit HDR video recording on three cameras. The 9Gpixel/s ISP supports 4K with HDR and noise reduction, and also helps with low-light photography. The chip is expected to arrive in many high-end smartphones by the end of 2022.

