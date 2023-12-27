moto g54 5G, we tested this brand new mid-range smartphone

He smartphone moto g54 5G It is a new proposal mid-range For those who need a device balanced in price and performance. Succeeds the very recent model Moto G53, a terminal that we tested a few months ago courtesy of the manufacturer. Now the company once again gives us the opportunity to experiment with one of its products, another courtesy of Motorola which we greatly appreciate. So without further ado I’ll tell you everything about the brand new g54 and my experience of use.

Presentation and design of the moto g54 5G

He G54 5G It is the latest addition of the company Motorola in its catalog smartphones of mid-range. A smartphone with a very attractive price, taking into consideration that it offers you the new mobile communications technology a large battery and high frequency screen.

The product arrives in the characteristic recyclable packaging Of the brand. A case made without plastics or agents harmful to nature.

When you open the box, the first thing on hand is the terminal with protective case included. Under the device are the documentationthe ejection tool from the tray SIM; a power adapter and his USB Cable.

g54 design

This new product of Motorola It gives us the same good sensations as other models that have gone through the Web. And once again, the first impression offered by the smartphone It’s great. Good sensations transmitted through the appreciable attention to details of the device and manufacturing quality.

The range of the product requires the use of a plastic casing, which has a treatment to repel wateralthough It is not submersible or waterproof. Our test model is the colored one dark bluebut color units have also arrived on the market grey, light green and Light Blue. He moto g54 It is very light, it weighs 177 gramshas a thickness of 7.99mm and measure 161.56 x 73.82mm. Therefore, it is a very comfortable device to handle and transport.

He smartphone groups its buttons on the right side: switched on (fingerprint reader) and volume controls. It has a port at the base USB-C and connector Jack. To locate the compartment SIM and memory You will have to look on the left side.

Technical details of the moto g54 5G

He G54 of Motorola It is classic in terms of design, you have seen it, but obviously modern in terms of its technology since they have incorporated advanced components that have been on the market for a short time. It’s time to discover what you can expect from the product.

Screen

The manufacturer has made a leap in quality compared to the display employed in the G53. Motorola maintains the diagonal of 6.5 inchesbut now you enjoy viewing with more details and clarity thanks to the resolution 2400 x 1080 Full HD+. And this without giving up the update speed of 120Hz which allows you a very fluid experience on the screen.

Performance

Motorola has given us a version of the device for testing with 4GB memory RAM and storage of 128GB. Although you can find it on the market with these duplicate features. The key to the terminal’s performance is none other than the processor MediaTek Dimensity 7020. Its eight cores, and GPU integrated with it, they provide performance that slightly improves on its predecessor, as indicated by the result we have obtained with the application Antutu.

Cameras

He Moto G54 repeats the proposal for a double system of rear cameras seen in the g53. A main of 50MP with technology Quad Pixel accompanied by a lens 2MP Macro for photos at very close range. A photographic module that correctly meets the expectations of a mid-range product.

The improvement in this reference can be found in its frontal camera when going beyond the 8 MP of the G53 to 16MP. A real win to optimize self-portraits and enjoy video calls or broadcasts with higher quality.

Battery

He Moto G54 can continue to boast, like its predecessor, a generous battery of 5,000 mAh capacity. You can live intensely each day without fear of leaving it without energy at the first opportunity. In addition, giving it extra autonomy requires little time thanks to its charge. TurboPower™.

OS

The mobile has the support of the system Android 13and the customization layer Motorola It is not intrusive at all. Therefore, it is really easy to adapt to the interface if you have already used another terminal Android. As a base it has a few apps, so most of the storage is free to customize the phone to your liking. A few days of testing have been enough to prove that it is a smartphone stable that develops with fluency in everyday use.

Connectivity

The technology 5G It is the claim and icing on the cake of the product. As you know by now, it allows a faster download speedalso provide a smoother navigation and play content in streaming to perfection. However, Motorola insists on maintaining technology dual band wifi ac. A wireless connectivity that would obviously be appropriate to shelve. The terminal also has Bluetooth 5.3; NFC and navigation GPS.

Technical specifications of the moto g54 5G mobile

In the following table we detail all the characteristics of the smartphone:

Motorola G54 5G Design Dimensions 161.56 x 73.82 x 7.99mm Weight 177g Colors Grey

Dark blue

Light green

Light Blue Body PMMA/PU Screen Screen technology LCD / 120Hz refresh rate Dimension 6.5 inches Resolution Full HD+ (2400 x 1080) | 405 dpi Others 20:9 aspect ratio

Active area-touch panel (AA-TP): 90%

Active area-body (AA-body): 86% Performance CPU MediaTek Dimensity 7020 with 2.2 GHz octa-core CPU GPU IMG BXM-8-256 RAM 4GB/8GB Storage Ability 128GB / 256GB Micro SD card Up to 1TB Grid Connectivity 5G: NR band n1/n3/n5/n7/n8/n20/n26/n28/n38/n40/n41/n77/n78

4G: LTE band 1/2/3/5/7/8/20/26/28/32/38/40/41/42

3G: band 1/2/5/8

2G: GSM band 2/3/5/8 SIM type 1 nano SIM + 1 eSIM OS Version Android™ 13 Camera Rear camera 50 MP sensor (f/1.8; Quad Pixel technology for 1.22 µm) / PDAF / Optical image stabilization

2 MP (f/2.4; 1.75 µm) / Macro Frontal camera 16 MP (f/2.4, 1.0 µm/2.0 µm Ultra Pixel) Battery Ability 5,000 mAh Charger type 15W TurboPower™ Connection ports loading port USB Connector USB-C Headphones 3.5mm Connectivity Wifi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

2.4GHz and 5GHz

Access point Bluetooth 5.3 Navigation GPS, A-GPS, LTEPP, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, Beidou NFC Yeah Other features Buttons On / Off / Fingerprint sensor

Volume control Audio Stereo speakers

two microphones Sensors Proximity, accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, SAR sensor, sensor hub, electronic compass Security Side fingerprint reader

Face unlock Voice Control Google Assistant MyUX Customize theme, wallpapers

Attentive display

Gestures: Quick Capture, Quick Flashlight, Three Finger Capture, Rotate to Do Not Disturb, Lift to Silent, Lift to Unlock, Swipe to Split Screen, Quick Launch

Play: multimedia controls, Gametime Protection Against Water Water repellent design (not submersible or waterproof) Box contents moto g54 5G

Protective case

Charger

USB Cable

Manuals

SIM card removal tool SEE ALSO Nokia G22, a Smartphone with additional durability

Conclusions about the Moto G54 smartphone

He G54 includes enough improvements to justify choosing it over the G53. Beyond this, there is no doubt that he is a smartphone with a Great value for the price. A affordable mid-range to whom with his 5G connectivity, large battery and fast screen, you can hardly demand anything else from him. Well yes, the new standard Wifi. So for your correct setting, performance fluid and good efficiencyto the moto g54 5G we give you our Gizlogic Gold Award.

PROS: Light and compact.

Remarkable performance.

120Hz screen.

Good battery.

CONS: Not very innovative design.

Without protection from aquatic immersion.

7.8

Total score