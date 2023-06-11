POCO X5 vs Moto G53: which items do you like best in an affordable cell phone? | Comparative

- Advertisement -

POCO X5 brings its idea of ​​providing an affordable set with a good experience in practice. The Moto G53 arrived to revamp the line, maintaining the proposal to provide benefits to the consumer without paying too much. In the light between these two intermediaries from Xiaomi and Motorola, which smartphone has the most interesting attributes to make it the winner in cost-effectiveness? Let’s find out the answer now, here at TechSmart.

Comparative Index

design

Multimedia and resources

Performance

Battery

Camera

Price

Conclusion

design and connectivity

POCO X5

These devices do not bring a more advanced construction. This means that we find in them a body made of plastic both on the sides and on the back. The Moto takes advantage here by having the smallest dimensions and the lightest weight of the pair. Each one follows a line to look more premium. The X5 opts for the very flashy black camera block, while the G53 bets on a smaller rectangular module to house the rear sensors.

Motorola Moto G53

POCO takes the best in resistance, as it has IP53 certification, which guarantees protection against dust and water splashes. Manufacturers are equal in the presence of a notch in the form of a hole and a fingerprint reader integrated into the power button. Both Xiaomi and Motorola also use a hybrid drawer, which shares the second carrier chip space with the microSD card slot. They even contain fifth-generation Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1 and NFC for contactless payments. Greater resistance on one side; more compact and lighter body of the other. We start with a draw.

best construction None Better protection against scratches None more modern look Both Is the slot hybrid or dedicated? Both Best notch solution None Best biometrics solution None Best endurance certification POCO X5 Which is thinner and lighter? Moot G53 Does it have NFC? Both Do you have WiFi 6? None more advanced bluetooth None

Multimedia and resources

Screen





POCO has an AMOLED-type screen, which delivers a higher level of brightness and viewing angle than the LCD used by Moto. The Chinese is still above in size in inches and frontal use. The X5 comes with a Full HD+ resolution, to offer a better image definition than the HD+ only present in the G53. Not to mention Gorilla Glass 3, which reinforces the protection of the display against scratches. At least, both provide a refresh rate of 120 Hz, so as not to disappoint in the fluidity of the system’s animations. It’s a point for Xiaomi.

best screen technology POCO X5 Best screen brightness POCO X5 more colors POCO X5 Best screen resolution POCO X5 bigger screen POCO X5 Better screen-to-body ratio POCO X5 High Hz screen? Both Fastest touch sensor POCO X5 Better protection against scratches POCO X5 Overall screen quality POCO X5

Sound





The Chinese decided to save on audio and put only a mono sound output on her cell phone. Motorola, on the other hand, did not do the same and inserted a stereo system, which takes advantage of the call speaker as a secondary channel, to expand the user’s immersive experience. As a consequence, we have a greater sound power in the G53. This one also offers the best quality, even though it and the X5 suffer from the same problem in frequency balance, with the most strident highs at maximum volume. If you prefer to use headphones, manufacturers no longer send a unit in the package. However, the physical connector appears on both devices, so you can plug in any accessory you have at home. So Moto takes the point this time.

Sound is stereo? Moto G53 Does it have P2 input? Both Greater frequency balance None sound power Moto G53 Do headphones come in the box? None

System





The X5 still comes out of the box with Android 12 native, against version 13 of the “little robot” pre-installed on the G53. Xiaomi does not commit to updates for this POCO line, while Motorola only guarantees a major update between Moto G models. In any case, the mobile network remains fast on both devices, thanks to support for 5G technology. Already the 120 Hz rate helps with the fluidity of their system, although Moto does better for its cleaner interface. POCO stands out in features for the Always-on Display and the effects that appear on the edges when a notification arrives. Not to mention the use of the power button as a shortcut to open the camera. The G53, on the other hand, comes with the traditional gestures to activate the flashlight and run the camera, in addition to the Secure Folder, which keeps apps and media always protected. In the details, we give the point to Motorola.

Well-updated system? Moto G53 Will the system be updated in the future? Both Which system or customization has more and better features? None Is there a 5G mobile network? Both More fluid software Moto G53

Performance

POCO comes equipped with the Snapdragon 695 and 6 GB of RAM. The Moto, on the other hand, features the Snapdragon 480 Plus platform, accompanied by 4 GB of RAM. Does this difference in memory impact speed? We saw that in our tests. The Chinese had a big advantage in multitasking, which allowed him to be around 35 seconds faster than his rival. The benchmarks confirm the X5’s victory in performance, with superior numbers in both Geekbench and AnTuTu. In games, they run well even the most demanding titles, even far from perfection. Xiaomi notes one more point.

Who does better on the opening test? POCO X5 Who wins in the most demanding games? Both Who has the best benchmark numbers? POCO X5 What is the most up to date processor? POCO X5 Which has better RAM/CPU balance? POCO X5 Which has more storage? None

Battery

In both smartphones we find a 5,000 mAh battery. But having the same capacity is far from representing equal autonomy. In our standardized tests, POCO took over 31 hours to fully discharge. Well above the Moto’s 20 and a half hour runtime. And the scenery does not change on reload. Xiaomi sends a 33 W adapter, which allows the X5 to reach 100% in 1 hour and 15 minutes. In turn, the 20 W TurboPower sent by Motorola takes approximately half an hour longer to complete the process. This is an easy point for the Chinese model.

Which has more battery? None Which recharges faster? POCO X5 Which lasts longer according to the TC battery test? POCO X5 Does it have wireless charging? None

Camera

The POCO has three rear cameras, against a dual set present on the Moto. The main 48 MP of the X5 fails even in well-lit places, due to its excessive noise. The 50 MP of the G53 also has its problems with the same situation, but it gets more right in colors, contrast and dynamic range. This cell phone still gets the better of night mode, as it doesn’t have as many grains as the rival. Their macro is the weakest of the set and only does the basics, because of the low resolution and lack of autofocus. Only the Chinese has an ultrawide sensor, which is not impressive, but it is there to give you the option of taking wider photos. Motorola delivers more qualities and takes the point.

Best rear camera set Moto G53 Best photos of the day Moto G53 best night photos Moto G53 most versatile set POCO X5 best ultrawide POCO X5 best telephoto lens None best macro Both best depth None

Photos taken with the POCO X5

The duo’s camcorder is limited to Full HD resolution at 30 fps. Manufacturers have not inserted a stabilization system, which makes it difficult to deal with shakes. The quality of the G53 is slightly higher, both in image and audio capture, in addition to its more agile focus. Overall, the point goes to Moto.

Does it have optical stabilization? None Does it have electronic stabilization? None agile focus Moto G53 Does it record in 4K at 30 fps? None Best audio capture Moto G53 best video quality Moto G53

Photos taken with the Motorola Moto G53

The front camera of the two takes good selfies in bright places and does not present so many problems when capturing at night. An important point in this regard is that POCO’s HDR doesn’t always work and ends up leaving the background blown out, whether with portrait mode activated or not. Front-facing footage is also no more than Full HD resolution. It’s one more point for Moto.

Best front camera set POCO X5 Front camera records in 4K? None best selfie Moto G53 best portrait mode Moto G53

Price

The two devices officially arrived in Europe. The POCO X5 had a suggested retail price of BRL 2,900, well above the BRL 1,900 charged at the launch of the Moto G53. In the current market, both can already be found for lower values, but the Motorola model is the closest to reaching R$ 1,000. Thus, the G53 takes the final point of the duel.

Which had the best launch price in Europe? Moto G53 Which has the lowest current cost? Moto G53

Conclusion

In this confrontation between intermediaries, Xiaomi was unable to beat Motorola on the scoreboard. But still the POCO X5 showed its main characteristics. It is the model with the toughest design, the fastest performance and the battery life that yields more, without compromising its lower time on charge. Apart from its AMOLED screen, which delivers superior quality than the rival’s LCD. On the other hand, the Moto G53 proved to be the most complete alternative of the duo. It has the most compact and lightest body, the stereo sound, the factory-updated system and the set of cameras that get more right in rear photos, videos and selfies. In addition to all this, it is this device that can be purchased at a cheaper price in the Europeian market.

RESULT POCO X5: 4 POINTS sturdier design

AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Faster multitasking performance

Longer battery life and shorter charging time Motorola Moto G53: 7 POINTS More compact and lightweight design

Stereo and more powerful sound

More up-to-date and fluid system

Rear cameras with better day and night photos

Videos with better image and sound quality

Front camera with better HDR

Lowest price in the current Europeian market

Which of these devices do you prefer the benefits of? Does POCO or Moto come with more advantages that you like? Comment everything in the space below.